Battle for Ballina: Can the Nationals get it back?

A GRIPPING election battle is shaping up in the seat of Ballina next year.

Well before today's announcement, the Nationals' Ben Franklin has been busy putting his face out there.

In his role as Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Franklin has already addressed some contentious issues such as putting the kybosh on plans for a $35 million Olympic ski jump at Lennox Head which interfered with the aesthetics of the place.

Then there is Greens incumbent Tamara Smith, whose party commands an entrenched and growing vote in Byron Shire and whose office has promised "the best campaign you've ever seen".

The Nationals are desperate to regain what was once a blue ribbon seat previously held by long-running member Don Page.

But at the last election the Nationals brand was badly wounded over coal-seam gas and combined with a surging Green vote in the northern half of the electorate saw newcomer Smith get over the line.

The Nationals still won most of the polling booths south of Lennox Head on preferences - but they were utterly smashed in Byron Shire.

Now Smith is a more of a known quantity, she arguably has less of an edge.

She has made a couple of public missteps along the way.

She was also been accused of being "out of her depth" earlier this year by someone who should be an ally, Australians for Animals coordinator Sue Arnold, who went on to recommend she resign.

Nevertheless, the Greens will campaign hard to hold what was a historical win for them in 2015 - their first regional Lower House seat.

Smith can be relied to campaign on weak spots for the Coalition such as housing affordability, anger over the proposed West Byron development as a symbol for developers out of control, and the toxic short term holiday letting issue in Byron which the government has recently fumbled.

Franklin, on the other hand (if he is endorsed as the Nationals candidate), will campaign on the government's track record of funding big ticket items such as the new Ballina High School, and the Byron Central Hospital.

He's also doing his best to look like a person who has sensitivity to some local environmental issues without falling into gesture politics.

The fact the Coalition are arguably likely to hold power given Labor are still in purgatory after the Obeid and Co corruption years is an ace for Franklin, who can argue he can give Ballina a direct line to Macquarie St.

The third wheel in this race is Labor's Asren Pugh, who comes with a history of being a union coordinator and can be expected to campaign hard on health and education funding. His preferences will probably flow to the Greens and vice versa.

But it is likely to be the Greens machine versus the Nationals machine. The seat of Ballina is of crucial important to both and expect to see money thrown at it from both parties - as they will do in neigbouring Lismore, also shaping up to be one to watch.

At the end of the day, except for the rusted-own voters on both extremes of politics, most regional voters are much the same. They want a local member who listens, acts, and can deliver funding where it's needed.