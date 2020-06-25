Battle between rescue group and foster carers is over

A fight between fosters carers and a rescue group over the ownership of a giant dog has been settled out of court.

THE battle over a Great Dane between foster carers and a rescue group has been settled out of court, with the dog to remain with the carers in a move supported by the dog's original owner.

A statement posted to the Saving Bruno Facebook page informed its 1400 followers overnight Bruno had "great news" following a scheduled court date Wednesday morning and that the page would be closed on August 23.

"Bruno wants to give you the great news, he doesn't have to worry anymore and will live out his days with his family," the post said.

An online tug of war erupted over Bruno - the then-15-month-old Great Dane cross - in March after the dog's foster family feared he would be euthanised if he was returned to Adoptadane Rescue Queensland Inc.

Anna, 42, and Melissa, 23, who asked for their surnames to not be used and declined to comment, have previously told the Courier Mail their family had fostered Bruno since December 6.

Bruno the Great Dane cross. Picture: Saving Bruno/Facebook

In March, Anna told the Courier Mail Adoptadane told her Bruno was "unrehomeable."

Anna said she and Melissa had changed Bruno's microchip into their name, after they were allegedly told he was to be euthanised due to alleged behavioural and health issues.

"We put in an online application to have his chip transferred and someone accepted the chip transfer, but I'm not sure who did it," Anna said at the time.

Adoptadane denied the claims.

An Adoptadane Queensland spokeswoman, who also declined to comment, previously told the Courier Mail there were no plans to euthanise Bruno, but to instead put him through training. She said changing his microchip was "illegal."



Neither Anna nor Melissa have been charged with any offence.

In March, the spokeswoman said there were claims Bruno had attacked, bitten and lunged at people.

Bruno the Great Dane cross is to remain with his foster carers, now owners. Picture: Saving Bruno/Facebook

Bruno's original owner, Kelly Marsh, said she took in Bruno's parents and his seven siblings when they were 4-weeks-old, from a friend.

The mum-of-nine said they originally intended to keep Bruno, but it did not work out.

Mrs Marsh, 39, of North Maclean, said all she wanted was for Bruno to be loved and returned to her if an appropriate home could not be found.

"All I really wanted was for Bruno to be loved and in a place where everything is provided for him," she said.

"Melissa did the right thing, she protected him and she's paid for everything for him as well."

Court documents sighted by the Courier Mail show that Bruno had undergone training and was booked in to continue another six months of training with a professional trainer.

He had also passed a temperament test by a separate dog behaviourist.

The battle over Bruno the Great Dane is over. Picture: Saving Bruno/Facebook

A statement, posted to both the Saving Bruno and the Adoptadane Queensland Facebook pages, said Adoptadane would no longer seek the return of Bruno.

"In the months of December 2019 and January 2020, AdoptADane received information that a Great Dane, Bruno, which it had placed in the hands of AdoptADane foster carer, Anna, had shown potential signs of aggression," the statement said.

"As AdoptADane takes very seriously the responsibility and safety of its foster carers, it sought to have Bruno returned to them.

"In recent weeks Bruno has been assessed by dog behaviour specialists arranged by Anna and Melissa, who jointly share Bruno's care, that have determined that Bruno's wellbeing is well-served by him remaining in their care. … As such, Bruno will remain in the care of Anna and Melissa as his owners."

Adoptadane was ordered to pay $1500 in court costs.

