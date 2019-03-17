Batting key for Cavaliers as they prepare for finals

FINALS TIME: Casino wicket keeper-batsman Sam Dietrich will captain the Cavaliers in the FNC LJ Hooker League cricket two-day finals.

CASINO have finished third and will play semi-finals for the first time since 2012 in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket.

They were joint premiers in 2012 with Ballina Bears when the two-day final was washed out. Only fast bowlers Mark Mison and Al Nowlan are still playing from that team.

A washout against Alstonville on Saturday denied them the chance to grab second spot and a home final, so they will travel to take on defending premiers Cudgen at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff.

"It was our goal from the start to reach the finals this year and now we have the chance to go deeper,” Casino captain Sam Dietrich said.

"Six years is a long time and we've all come together and worked hard as a group.

"We were disappointed not to get the game at Casino. We've played really well at home throughout the season.”

Dietrich and top-order batsmen Trent Bennett and Adam Shields won a two-day premiership together when Casino beat Tintenbar-East Ballina in 2008.

Shields, a former Australian and NSW Country representative, returned to the fold this season while Bennett and Dietrich have been part of the rebuild in recent years.

Batting has been the key for the Cavaliers and they boast a top order which can score plenty of runs.

"Our top six can all open the batting so we have depth there,” Dietrich said.

"We've had some talented young blokes come into the side and everyone is working hard.

"A lot of them have been doing extras and and have come down to the nets to train on their own time.

"We're a well-balanced side and I think the young boys will bring plenty of enthusiasm to a semi-final game.”

Elsewhere, minor premiers Lennox Head will host fourth-placed Pottsville at Megan Crescent Oval this weekend.

The Pirates finished the season unbeaten, the only blemish a draw against Casino where they missed the win by one wicket.

The Ballina Bears versus Marist Brothers was the only game not washed out on Saturday when they met at Fripp Oval, Ballina.

Bears were still a chance of sneaking into the fourth spot and resumed at 2-12, chasing 165.

Brothers spinner Daniel Hamshaw took four wickets to have Bears bowled out for 112.

The experienced Justin Moore scored 49 not out in the middle order for Ballina.