Battese wins it by a mile

RIGHT: Ballina hooker Andrew Battese has won the NRRRL Player of the Year award.

RIGHT: Ballina hooker Andrew Battese has won the NRRRL Player of the Year award. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

BALLINA hooker Andrew Battese has been named Player of the Year for the second time in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

The award was presented at the Lismore Workers Club last night.

Battese picked up a staggering 34 points from the 3-2-1 system in the 17 games he played and finished nine points clear of Cudgen front-rower Caleb Ziebell, who won the award last year.

Battese first won player of the year in 2012 and has been dominant in the NRRRL most years since.

He also finished this season as the highest point-scorer (246), most goals (87) and was second on the leading try-scorers list with 18.

Battese won his first premiership playing five-eighth at Byron Bay in 2008 and has won another three since then at Ballina with the chance to win a fourth when the grand final is played at Kingsford Smith Park next Sunday.

In other awards, Brent Kite and Nathan Jordan shared the Coach of the Year award.

Ballina coach Mick Foster was unlucky to miss out for a second straight year after guiding the Seagulls to consecutive grand finals.

He won a premiership in his first year in the top grade last season after Ballina had missed the semi-finals in 2016.

Mullumbimby coach Dallas Waters would also have been in the mix after taking the Giants to semi-finals for the first time since 2009.

Jordan has helped put Murwillumbah back in premiership contention this season while Kite took Tweed Coast to the minor premiership in his first year at the club.

Tweed Coast will play Murwillumbah in the preliminary final at Les Burger Field, Cabarita, tomorrow.

Cudgen takes on Murwillumbah in reserve grade while Ballina play Lower Clarence in the Under-18s.

Byron Bay play Tweed Coast in the women's league tag at 10.15am.

OTHER NRRRL AWARDS

Representative player of the year: Caleb Ziebell

First grade rookie of the year: Josh Patston

Reserve grade player of the year: Mitch Slaven, Ash Tickner

Under-18 player of the year: Edward O'Connor

Women's league tag player of the year: Illarrah Roberts

Women's representative player of the year: Abbie Beecher, Chloe Saddler

Club champions: Marist Brothers

Respect to referees award: Darryl Butcher

Registrar: Kelly Anderson

Treasurer: Luke Rankin

Secretary: Daniel Ainsworth

President: Jeff Scofield

Volunteer: Jason Flannigan

Emerging referee: Brad Goodwin