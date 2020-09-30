Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two fires at the Ballina tip were sparked by batteries being put in domestic bins.
Two fires at the Ballina tip were sparked by batteries being put in domestic bins.
News

Batteries thrown in bin spark tip fire

Cathy Adams
30th Sep 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RESIDENTS have been urged not to throw batteries in the bin after two fires broke out at the Ballina tip earlier in the month.

Ballina Shire Council said on September 16, “two fires broke out at the Waste Management Centre caused by batteries in kerbside bins”.

The council said to drop off household batteries to the Community Recycling Centre, at the Waste Management Centre (167 Southern Cross Drive) or at one of the Community Recycling Stations at the Ballina Council Customer Service Centre, Alstonville Cultural Centre, Ballina Library and Lennox Cultural Centre.

Battery recycling centres are also located at some supermarkets and Battery World stores.

“Please DO NOT put batteries in your waste or recycling kerbside bins. Battery fires can be dangerous and can cause serious damage and large scale air pollution.”

ballina shire council ballina waste management centre batteries fires northern rivers council newscricket
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big Prawn’s raw deal: Issues found during inspection

        Premium Content Big Prawn’s raw deal: Issues found during inspection

        News BUNNINGS loves the Big Prawn so much they spent $400,000 to fix it. Now it looks like they’ll have to spend a bit more.

        ‘Don’t want him near me’: Woman revealed fears before death

        Premium Content ‘Don’t want him near me’: Woman revealed fears before death

        News A TWEED Heads man is accused of fatally stabbing his ex-partner 36 to 37 times in...

        Parents, students rally to give Year 12s a proper send-off

        Premium Content Parents, students rally to give Year 12s a proper send-off

        News School not hosting a formal, but that won’t stop this community

        Crowds of 50 people turning up to fight for rentals

        Premium Content Crowds of 50 people turning up to fight for rentals

        News IF YOU are looking for a rental property in Byron Bay right now, a one bedroom...