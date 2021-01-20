How Lismore saved the future of All-Star baseball team

Lismore will have a day out at the ball game as the Australian Baseball League returns Albert Park Baseball Complex.

The Sydney Blue Sox will host Canberra for four games, beginning on Friday, and it will be free to attend for spectators.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said Lismore's support of baseball had saved the Blue Sox's future.

"Border closures have forced the cancellation of 12 Blue Sox games, resulting in the loss of ticket sales and potentially threatening the future of the team," Mr Barilaro said.

"Providing this support will enable the Blue Sox to play the remaining games of the 2020/21 season while also giving fans the opportunity to see Australia's best All-Stars smashing some home runs at Albert Park."

The ABL's All-Star game will also return to Lismore later this year and will host the game in 2022 under the new announcement.