Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
STORMY WEATHER: Around 12.45pm on Thursday March 11, 2021 a sudden downpour saturated Lismore. Photo: Alison Paterson
STORMY WEATHER: Around 12.45pm on Thursday March 11, 2021 a sudden downpour saturated Lismore. Photo: Alison Paterson
News

Batten down the hatches, there’s stormy weather ahead

Cathy Adams
11th Mar 2021 2:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Thunderstorm activity is likely to continue over the next few days on the Northern Rivers.

David Wilkie from the Bureau of Meteorology said a high pressure system lies over the Tasman Sea while a trough is situated over eastern NSW.

This pattern is drawing humid air down from the tropics, which is interacting with the trough to generate unsettled conditions in many districts.

The next few days will be categorised by thunderstorm activity, with the risk of heavy rainfall, possibly damaging winds and large hail.

Some thunderstorms may become severe during the afternoon and evening, particularly about the western slopes, and possibly about the Northern Rivers.

Lismore can expect temperatures to reach 28C tomorrow and will be partly cloudy.

There is a high (70 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Light winds.

There is the possibility for storms until Monday.

Parts of the state experienced significant rainfall in the 24 hours to 9am, including Goonengerry, which recorded 76mm.

From 9am to 1pm today, Alstonville 13mm of rain, Lismore 5mm, and Byron Bay 16mm.

Residents in affected areas are advised to stay up with the latest warnings.

bureau of metereology northern rivers weather severe thunder storms weather forecast
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Developer fights to shave $2.6m off bill to Ballina council

        Premium Content Developer fights to shave $2.6m off bill to Ballina council

        News Intrapac will argue a Land and Environment Court commissioner made an error of law when their earlier appeal was dismissed.

        Will Rex continue to fly to Lismore after funding granted?

        Premium Content Will Rex continue to fly to Lismore after funding granted?

        News “They wanted this program extended, it has been”.

        Nolan: ‘In Canberra, I will be dealing with the misogyny’

        Premium Content Nolan: ‘In Canberra, I will be dealing with the misogyny’

        News The artist, now the Greens candidate for Richmond, said she will continue her...

        Cop accused of child sexual assault banned from two towns

        Premium Content Cop accused of child sexual assault banned from two towns

        News Officer accused of having intercourse with a child between 14-16.