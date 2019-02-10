Batsmen among the runs in Hooker League

Lennox Head captain Andrew Lindsay scored a half century against the Casino Cavaliers in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket on Saturday.

LENNOX Head teenager Jarod Lofts could force his way into the Pirates' team for the semi-finals after scoring a half century against the Casino Cavaliers in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket.

It was a sensible innings from Lofts on Saturday. He faced 123 balls and hit 11 boundaries for a well-worked 56 in the heat at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

All-rounder Caelan Maladay batted out the innings for a second week, scoring 29 not out to help his team to a competitive 9-248 at stumps.

Earlier, captain Andrew Lindsay came out firing, scoring 50 from opening bat.

He faced just 51 balls for his half century and hit 10 fours.

All-rounder Todd Fisher moved up the order and gave his captain something to think about, scoring 43 in the position his younger brother Adam usually fills.

Fast bowler Mark Mison took three wickets for Casino while leg-spinner Nick Ensby was economical, taking 2-29 from his 13 overs.

Lofts came into the side in the later Twenty20 rounds and combined with Maladay in a match-winning innings against Marist Brothers last weekend.

The Pirates look certain to finish in the top two, having not lost a game this season, and have arguably the best bowling attack in the competition.

However, there is room for improvement in their batting and they will need to find a place for Lofts and brothers Tobyn and Tranan Burvill, who have been away.

Cudgen have already taken first innings points after bowling out Alstonville for 115 at Hill Park Oval, Wollongbar.

Opening bowler James Julius ripped through the top-order with a five-wicket haul and was supported by teenage quick Jake Weir.

Weir has only just turned 15 and was a standout in the Under-16 Bradman Cup team for North Coast this summer.

He took 2-8 from his six overs against Alstonville before Cudgen declared at 3-142 with top-order batsman Alec Williams 51 not out.

They are on track for an outright win with Alstonville struggling to 3-20 at stumps in its second innings.

Elsewhere, Pottsville has set itself up for a win after bowling out Murwillumbah for 189 at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville.

Murwillumbah's Will Chapples is the leading run-scorer in the competition with 422 and scored another 57 on Saturday.

Part-time bowlers Jamie Bennett and Jayden Hoare took three wickets each for Pottsville, who are 1-59 in reply.