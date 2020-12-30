‘Bats and knives’: Dad takes on armed attackers

A Townsville father has recounted the moment he pulled his little girl from the back seat as thieves armed with knives attempted to steal his car.

The situation unfolded just before 2pm on Monday when two males armed with knives leapt out of a suspected stolen Toyota RAV4 on Bareega St, Aitkenvale and threatened a young father.

The violent attempted carjacking was the first of two to play out on Townsville streets that afternoon.

Less than half an hour later, a woman had to fight off an offender who police allege tried to steal her car while she refuelled.

Damage to a vehicle after an attempted car jacking in Aitkenvale. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The Townsville father, who preferred to remain anonymous, told the Townsville Bulletin he was picking up his 18-month-old daughter from a family member's home.

"I turned on my car and walked around and buckled her in and when I turned around a car came flying round the corner," he said.

"It slammed on its breaks and two dudes jumped out with knives."

The father said his first instinct was to get the little girl, who has strawberry blonde hair and big blue eyes, out of danger.

"I said 'just let me get my daughter out'," he said.

In a stroke of luck, the would-be thieves were only able to put the drag racing modified car in reverse.

"It is just a joke," the father said.

"I was angry. Really angry.

"If (my daughter) was not there it would have been a different story."

The young father said it was not the first time he had been a victim of crime.

After removing his daughter from the car and passing her into the safe hands of family, the father turned attention back to the two young thieves.

He said he thought there was "no way" any of the offenders were much over the age of 20.

Recounting the violent situation, the man said it appeared like the youngest of the pair was shaking as he brandished the knife.

"He was scared, so scared," he said.

"He just said 'I have to do it, I have to do it, they're making me do it'."

As the father struggled with the two offenders he said a second suspected stolen car, a Toyota Aurion, skidded into the quiet residential street.

"Five or six other blokes jumped out," he said.

"They all had bats and knives.

"I just backed up and walked back up the driveway."

The father criticised the police response and government policy which, he said, was contributing to the region's youth crime problem.

He said emergency services were called just after 2pm, but that officers did not arrive at the home until about an hour later.

"I honestly blame Labor," he said.

"It just confuses my why they are still in."

He said he thought harsher penalties for youth offenders and decreased privileges within youth detention centres might help lower the region's crime rate.

