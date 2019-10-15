Menu
Anne Hathaway plays Catwoman and Christian Bale as Batman in Batman movie, The Dark Knight Rises. Picture: Supplied
Movies

Batman’s new Catwoman revealed

by Nate Day
15th Oct 2019 11:45 AM

Actress and singer Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman in the newest Batman flick, according to multiple reports.

Per Variety and The Wrap, Kravtiz will star opposite Robert Pattinson - the Twilight series star who'll play the titular hero - in the Matt Reeves-directed The Batman.

 

Zoe Kravitz in Big Little Lies.
The Catwoman role, previously played on the big screen by the likes of Michelle Pfeiffer and Anne Hathaway, is an antihero within the DC Comics as well as an occasional love interest for Batman's alter ego, Bruce Wayne.

Filming is slated to begin later this year or in early 2020. The Batman will be in theatres in June 2021, Variety reports.

Pattinson took over as the Caped Crusader after Ben Affleck stepped away from the role following Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice as well as The Justice League.

 

Anne Hathaway was the last star to take on the role on the big screen. Picture: AP
Kravitz is fresh off her second season of HBO's Big Little Lies, and she voiced Mary Jane in 2018's animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. She's also currently starring in the Fantastic Beasts franchise for Warner Bros.

A rep for Kravitz did not immediately respond to request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

