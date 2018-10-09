Lowndes sets sights on overtaking Brock

CRAIG Lowndes has his sights set on bettering Peter Brock with the freshly crowned Bathurst king revealing his Mount Panorama career could continue as a co-driver for another five years.

Still celebrating the all-conquering 1000km drive that saw him claim his seventh Bathurst crown, the Holden legend declared his intent to break Brock's Mount Panorama record of nine wins.

Lowndes will retire from full-time driving at the end of the year.

"I'd hope that I would have another four or five years as a co-driver,'' Lowndes said.

"If I am smart another and pair up with the right team and the right driver, then it realistic that we could be near the nine and I would love to get 10, but that is optimistic. If I get another one and I am sitting at eight than I will look at it.''

Lowndes also spoke about the prospect of partnering up with V8 immortal Jamie Whincup in a Red Bull Holden Racing super team that would help him deliver his Bathurst record dream.

Lowndes said he could help Whincup break his six year Bathurst curse by reuniting the team that completed a stunning Bathurst three-peat in 2012.

This never gets old. (Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

Lowndes and Whincup would be gunning for a fourth straight title as a pairing should they drive together next year.

"Jamie has had some terrible luck over the last three or four years,'' Lowndes said.

"He has always had fast cars and that goes to show Bathurst is not always about having the fastest car. Bathurst is about having a good team, consistency and reliability. He did have that on Sunday.

"Jamie and I have won three in a row. If we do that again then I would have the ten.''

Peter Brock after winning the 1972 Bathurst Hardie Ferodo 1000 race.

Lowndes said he would continue to race at Mount Panorama even if he equalled Brock's long standing Bathurst record.

"No I wouldn't (stop at nine),'' Lowndes said.

"You keep on going until your body is not up to driving at Bathurst. I will drive until I am not fast enough.''

Lowndes confirmed he will race for Triple Eight Race Engineering next year under Rolland Dane in his first year as an endurance race only driver.

The Holden hero is also hoping to sign a new deal with the team that will see him finish his career in the powerhouse stable.

"I'd like to be with Triple Eight for the rest of my Bathurst career,'' Lowndes said.

"Roland has mentioned four to five years but I only have another year left to run on my contract. The reality for me is that Triple Eight is my home and I really enjoy being there. Rolland has always been really kind to me and as long as he keeps on wanting me back I will keep driving for him.

Lowndes' full-time farewell tour will continue in Surfer's Paradise next week when the Bathurst king looks to win the Endurance Cup at the Gold Coast 600.

Lowndes has three events left in his full-time career, ending with Newcastle 500 in November.

Watch every practice, qualifying session and race of the Vodafone Gold Coast 600 LIVE and ad-break free. SIGN UP TODAY. T&Cs apply.