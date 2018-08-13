Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Give your bathroom a new lease of life with a few simple tricks.
Give your bathroom a new lease of life with a few simple tricks. Contributed
Home & Decorating

Bathe yourself in beauty

by TRACEY HORDERN
13th Aug 2018 12:01 PM

While a highly utilitarian space, the bathroom can also be a refuge from the noise and activity of daily living. Here are some tips to upgrade inexpensively from a functional to a fabulous room.

Quality towelling

Keep quality matching towels, hand towels, face cloths and bath mats in good condition and replace regularly. If you really want to go all out - nothing impresses more than personalised monogrammed towelling.

A beautiful chair

If space allows, a lovely chair provides somewhere to drape clothing and somewhere other than the toilet to sit.

Lighting

Practical lighting is required in bathrooms for obvious reasons, but that doesn't mean you have to choose predictable lighting fixtures. Try a chandelier, a Moroccan pendant light or some stylish wall sconces.

Tapware

My personal favourite finish for tapware is brushed gold and I suspect this trend will kick around for a while. You don't have to go all out, so maybe choose the most viewed tapware in the best finish you can afford.

Wallpaper - a big statement for a small space

I still recall the Florence Broadhurst wallpaper in the lavatory when I was a child. This tiny room was made beautiful with show-stopping wallpaper.

bathroom decor decorating tracey hordern upgrade
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Campaign launched to help pay for man's funeral

    Campaign launched to help pay for man's funeral

    News THE My Cause fundraiser was initially launched to fund the local search for Mr Roadley, but is now raising money for the family to assist with funeral costs.

    • 13th Aug 2018 10:53 AM
    Should Lismore cut the number of councillors?

    premium_icon Should Lismore cut the number of councillors?

    News Reducing the number of councillors could help the CBD

    • 13th Aug 2018 10:30 AM
    COLD SNAP: Northern Rivers town gets down to zero degrees

    COLD SNAP: Northern Rivers town gets down to zero degrees

    News Spring-like weather makes way for frosty morning

    Bushfire survival plans activated as crews battle blazes

    Bushfire survival plans activated as crews battle blazes

    News Hard going for crews with "strong winds and erratic fire behaviour"

    Local Partners