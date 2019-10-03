Menu
John Bateman missed training due to a virus.
Rugby League

Bateman becomes second Raider hit by virus

by David Riccio
3rd Oct 2019 6:15 PM
DALLY M second-rower of the year John Bateman has been stuck by a virus just three days out from the NRL grand final.

Canberra's influential forward was forced to miss Thursday's training session - the Raiders most-important hit-out of their entire preparation for Sunday's clash with the Sydney Roosters.

Bateman has been advised to rest inside the Raiders team hotel in Sydney for the next 48-hours.

"The main thing is to get (John) healthy. But from what I saw this morning there will be no dramas," Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said.

John Bateman won second rower of the year at the Dally M Awards. Picture: Brett Costello
His teammate Josh Hodgson had contracted a virus from his child's daycare centre earlier in the week but has now been passed fit.

The Raiders hooker travelled to Sydney with the team on Wednesday, and was healthy enough to attend the Dally M medal night.

"I'm all good. It was mainly Monday night I felt a bit sick," Hodgson said.

"(Tuesday) I was OK, it was more precautionary. I'm all good.It was just a bit of a virus at the kid's day care. I just picked it up from there.

"It's just one of those things that can't be helped. I'm all good to go. I wouldn't be (at the Dally M's) if I wasn't feeling well."

Hodgson joined in at training at Leichhardt Oval on Thursday morning, completing the session without concern. Joey Leilua (calf) also trained strongly.

