Bassett's low-key approach to final lauded by coaching staff

NETBALL: Sunshine Coast assistant coach Kylee Byrne has commended Caitlin Bassett's low-key approach to the Super Netball decider, suggesting it's allowed the star shooter to focus on the job at hand.

Bassett will on Sunday collide with the West Coast Fever, the team she played with for almost a decade.

The 30-year-old has been quiet in the build-up to the big dance but Byrne said the 193cm powerhouse was trying to focus on the job at hand.

And she believed the low-key approach was working well.

"She's in a different situation to everyone else. She's going home, she's got family, friends (and) it's the club she started her netball at," she said.

"I love the fact she's actually just focused on herself. She's normally so giving with her time and I actually think it's working that she wants a big game, and hopefully that's what she does have.

"She was there (West Coast) for so long and helped them build and build and I think there's a little part of her that would be quite excited that they are hosting a grand final. She just wants to spoil it."

The Lightning will arrive in Perth on Saturday.

Unlike 2017, Byrne said this year's grand final week had been somewhat eerie, like the calm before the storm.

"It's almost like we're waiting for some nerves, adrenalin, excitement to hit," she said.

"I don't know if it will be when we get off the plane or when we walk into the stadium, or when.

"Everyone's just doing their job. I think it's good."

Little could separate the teams during the season, with the Lightning losing their two encounters by a goal on each occasion.

The Sunshine Coast finished the regular season in fourth place before toppling the Firebirds and Giants in finals.

The Fever were second during the regular season before shocking Giants to earn hosting rights for the decider.

The hosts head into the match as favourites, with bookmaker Ladbrokes.

The Super Netball grand final centre pass is from 1pm (AEST).