Bassett eager to get Super Netball season under way

NETBALL: After experiencing the heartbreak of missing out on gold at the Commonwealth Games, Caitlin Bassett says she is keen for a "refresh" and to get the Sunshine Coast's season off to a "cracking start".

Bassett, captain of Australia, claimed a silver medal at the Gold Coast after the Diamonds went down by one point to the English Roses in a thriller.

That loss was less than a fortnight ago but Bassett is already gearing up for the next challenge on court as the Suncorp Super Netball season gets under way on Sunday.

With the Gold Coast wounds still fresh, Bassett was keen to shift her mindset to new goals.

"For me, just switching back into Lightning mode is a nice refresh and it has been a lot of netball for me so far this year but I can't wait to get that dress on and get out there with the Lightning girls," Bassett said.

"I just want to enjoy it (this year) and after the Commonwealth Games and that disappointing last game I really want to get that smile back on my face out on court.

"I can't wait...to sink that first goal and really get our season off to a cracking start."

It'll be a tough hit-out in the season-opener for the Lightning, as they enter a grand-final rematch against the Giants.

"I think playing against them for the first game is really special and I can't wait to go down there to Sydney and give it a red-hot crack," she said.

But, she said they would be fit and raring to go as the Giants hunt redemption for the 2017 final.

"Obviously the last time we played against them we absolutely smashed them in that grand final so we know that they are going to be coming out so hard in this first game to try and get back a bit of that pride," she said.

Bassett was the competition's most accurate shooter in 2017, scoring 589 goals at 94 percent, and with Stephanie Wood at her side the Lightning's attack looks set to be a force once again.

With Geva Mentor and Karla Pretorious returning from international duties as well, the defence is also set to fire.

However, with the talented Laura Langman leaving the club, the Coast's midcourt will receive a shake-up.

But, although it's some tough shoes to fill, Bassett believed it had its silver lining too with players stepping up and taking on the challenge.

"Now we've got a new game plan and have something a little bit different under our belt which I think is just going to make our game different, fresh, new and harder to exploit this year," she said.

The Lightning's campaign will get under way on Sunday at Qudos Bank Arena.