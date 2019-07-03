Supermax inmate, solicitor quizzed over teen's shooting murder

One of NSW's most notorious prisoners, Bassam Hamzy, is being questioned by police over matters relating to the murder of Sydney teenager Brayden Dillon.

The founder of the Brothers for Life gang was moved from Goulburn Supermax early this morning and was being questioned by homicide detectives at Goulburn police station.

Hamzy is brought in for questioning today. Picture: NSW Police.

Hamzy's 62-year-old solicitor has also been arrested and both are expected to be charged for directing an illegal drug syndicate from prison.

Acting homicide squad commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Mark Henney said during the investigating into the 2017 murder of 15-year-old Brayden, police "became aware of organised criminal activities that were being directed by an inmate of a high security prison complex".

Spt. Henney said the organisation of the alleged illegal drug syndicate was facilitated by "communications" with the high-risk prisoner's solicitor, describing it as a "abuse of client services".

"The alleged organized criminal activity primarily involved drug supply into the Illawarra and into the Riverina area," he said.

Hamzy's cell in Super Max.

"An investigation was already well underway into drug supply activities in the area, led by the State Crime Command Criminal Group Squad."

Spt. Henney said a 49-year-old woman was also arrested in Ashmont, NSW at 9.30am this morning, and is expected to be charged with the supply of a prohibited drug commercial quantity.

Supt. Henney said the prison inmate and his solicitor are being processed and will be "charged with offenses including participate or direct a criminal group".

It is understood the inmate allegedly directed the sale of 400g of methamphetamine over a 12 month period.

"This investigation has uncovered the alleged abuse of client solicitor communications in order to organize criminal activities, in particular, the supply of drugs outside of the gaol complex," he said.

The Sydney teenager was shot dead at his Glenfield home on April 14, 2017.

Questioned... Bassam Hamzy.

Hamzy was transferred to Goulburn police station from his supermax cell. Picture Gary Ramage

Police outside the Glenfield home where Brayden was shot two years ago. Picture: John Grainger

He was treated by paramedics and taken to Westmead Children's Hospital in a critical condition where he later died.

Seven people have been charged over Brayden's alleged murder and remain before the courts.