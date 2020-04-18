Basketballers shooting hoops online

ISO SKILL DRILL: Lismore Basketball Association members are staying match-fit with online skills and drill training during the lockdown. Club officials home squads including their representative U14 Girls and U14 Boys basketball teams will be able to play later in year so it’s vital they continue to hone their skills. File photo: Alison Paterson

POUNDING down the court, dodging opponents as you shoot for the hoop might be postponed for the foreseeable future, but the Lismore Basketball Association is on track to keep players match-ready.

Association president, Aaron Simpson, said players of all ages and levels have been practising in isolation and he’s proud of the commitment and positive approach they are showing.

“For many players, basketball is the highlight of their week,” he said.

“We have 350 registered players comprising kids and adults, and we are gearing up our social media so they can practice footwork and ball skills.

“We understand they all have at least a basketball — some have hoops at home — and we are staying in touch online to make sure they feel connected and part of the Lismore Basketball family.”

Simpson said as soon as it was clear games would be suspended, officials moved to put in place strategies to keep the local basketball community feeling safe and connected.

“In what has been an unprecedented past few weeks, staying connected has never been as important as it is right now for our players, coaches, families and officials,” he said.

“Some of the teams have been doing their own thing with online training sessions, but we are about to launch a special online training challenge for the younger players.

“While we have already been uploading skills drills, we are abut to take it to the next level.”

Simpson said it was critical that coaches and team managers maintain communication with all teams, including junior representative squads.

“We have also been in contact with Basketball NSW around the compliance issues as well as the presidents of other basketball associations,” he said.

Simpson said, at this stage, the LBA committee feels it may be July at least before they get back to playing games again.

“Watch this space, stay fit and wash your hands,” he said to the players.

“You are all doing a great job, hang in there.”