Basketballers keen to get back on the court

GAME ON: Members of the Lismore Storm Girls U16 and Boys U14 representative teams cheer the return to training now and competitions next month. Photo: Alison Paterson

AFTER being in lockdown and practising at home using online training sessions, one young basketballer reckons any teams coming up against Lismore Storm will need all the good fortune they can muster.

“Good luck” was the cheeky answer from Girls U16 player Claira Parsons when asked how any teams coming up against her squad would fare when competitions restart.

At the Lismore Basketball Association stadium on Wednesday afternoon, Claira joined her friends and players from the Girls U16 and Boys U14 squads who were enthusiastically going through skills sessions run by coaches.

Claira said her squad are all very excited to come back to practising basketball at the stadium in Keen St after being in lockdown for months.

She said they can’t wait for the North Coast Shield competition to start up so they can play other teams from around the region.

Claira said she’s definitely got basketball on her radar as a future career.

“I’d still love to be playing basketball, it’s such a good sport,” she said.

“It’s been really tough during lockdown, I’m lucky my parents helped me set up an outdoor gym and playing area so I could practice and so coming back to stadium was really exciting.”

Meanwhile, amid the hub of basketballs being aimed at hoops as players maintained social distancing in the recently sanitised stadium, Lismore Basketball Association spokeswoman Rebecca Wall said being able to get back into training is really motivating all the players.

“After being in limbo for so long it’s great to see the youngsters training here again,” she said.

“We all so excited, as are the players, coaches and their families as we can actually do something and plan our competitions and carnivals which commence around term three.

“We can’t wait for the North Coast Shield and Basketball NSW Country Challenge.”

Wall said the association is always looking for new players across all ages, skill and experience levels.

“We welcome women, men’s and juniors anytime” she said.

New players are welcome to contact the Lismore Basketball Association on 0410 777 572 or via their page on Facebook.