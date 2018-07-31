Aussie NBA prospect named in Boomers squad

Melbourne United's Chris Goulding has been named in the Boomers squad. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

Melbourne United's Chris Goulding has been named in the Boomers squad. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

FOLLOWING the drama around their last tour, Basketball Australia has announced its next Boomers squad, and it features one of the country's up-and-coming NBA prospects.

Boomers veterans such Kevin Lisch, Chris Goulding, and Brad Newley headline the squad - though Goulding will be ineligible for one game - but the most interesting name was the one at the bottom of the list.

Josh Green, a 17-year-old out of Sydney who's playing high school basketball at Florida's IMG Academy, was named in the 24-man roster.

Green is an athletic guard, widely considered to be drafted in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft.

The squad of mostly NBL players also featured Jock Landale, the young big man who just signed with KK Partizan, as well as Daniel Johnson, whose previous omissions from the national program had been somewhat unexplained.

Australia had already qualified for the next phase of the 2019 FIBA World Cup Qualifying process when they faced the Philippines on July 2 - resulting in an unfortunate all-out brawl - and their 5-1 record will carry over to the second stage.

The Boomers will travel to Qatar for a game on September 13, before travelling back to Australia for a game against Kazakhstan, to be played in Bendigo on September 17.

"We are obviously pleased to have completed stage one of qualifying on top of our group - this puts us in a strong position as we now enter stage two of the qualifying process," Boomers head coach Andrej Lemanis said.

"The challenge continues and we all look forward to continuing to work together and grow as a team.

"As a coach I feel extremely fortunate to have the privilege of working with such tremendous people"

Other headliners in the squad include Mitch Creek, who will spend training camp with the Brooklyn Nets, as well as Cameron Bairstow, the former short-lived Chicago Bull who is coming off a long-term knee injury.

AUSTRALIAN BOOMERS SQUAD

Kevin Lisch - Sydney Kings

Mitch Norton - Perth Wildcats

Cameron Gliddon - Brisbane Bullets

Christopher Goulding* - Melbourne United

Mitchell Creek - Brooklyn Nets training camp roster

Todd Blanchfield - Illawarra Hawks

Brad Newley - Sydney Kings

Alex Loughton - Cairns Taipans

David Barlow - Melbourne United

Angus Brandt - Perth Wildcats

Nicholas Kay - Perth Wildcats

Mitchell McCarron - Melbourne United

Matthew Hodgson - Brisbane Bullets

Jock Landale - Partizan

Craig Moller - Melbourne United

Nathan Sobey - Adelaide 36ers

Adam Gibson - Brisbane Bullets

Jason Cadee - Brisbane Bullets

Jesse Wagstaff - Perth Wildcats

Daniel Johnson - Adelaide 36ers

Anthony Drmic - Adelaide 36ers

Damian Martin - Perth Wildcats

Cameron Bairstow - Brisbane Bullets

Joshua Green IMG - Academy USA

* Ineligible for game one

Olgun Uluc covers basketball for Fox Sports Australia. Twitter: @OlgunUluc

