Bashed man found in flower bed

A HOMELESS man was serving a suspended sentence for assault when he punched a friend twice in the head before leaving him in a flower bed.

Benjamin William Cretan yesterday pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to seven charges including assault occasioning bodily harm and possession of dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Bob Soper said Cretan punched his friend twice in the head outside a Surfers Paradise unit block after an argument.

"He thought he was going to lose consciousness and was found in a flower bed," he said.

The man was punched twice in the head.

Details of the man's injuries were not known but the punches did draw blood, the court was told.

Sgt Soper said Cretan was already on a suspended sentenced for an assault he committed in 2018.

Magistrate Mark Howden sentenced Cretan to 12 months prison with immediate parole.

Defence lawyer Mollie Roper, of Cooper Maloy Legal, said the man was homeless at the time and had been staying at the unit block.