Baseball drama in grand final

Workers' Seth McClelland attempts to tag Redbirds' Michael Munro in a pick-off at second base. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

THE Far North Coast Major League baseball grand final series had everything - a massive 82 runs across the three games, a blackout in the ninth innings of the deciding contest and a fairytale win for Easts Redbirds in extra innings.

In the opening game at Albert Park in Lismore on Friday night, Workers led 9-4 at the bottom of the eighth before Redbirds ran four across the plate to come within one run.

Workers scored another run in the ninth but Redbirds responded with two to send the game to extra innings.

Redbirds broke the deadlock in the 11th innings with a run from a walk to win 11-10.

On Saturday, Workers levelled the series with a 24-23 win in the second game as pitchers from both teams struggled to contain rampant batting line-ups.

Workers started well with 19 runs in the first four innings.

Scott McClelland hit the only home run of the series - a grand slam - sending the ball over the fence at left field to score four runs.

But Redbirds refused to give up, bringing in eight runs in the fifth and nine in the eighth to tie the game at 23-all.

Redbirds were unable to score in their final innings and Workers' Dan Clark hit safely for a walk-off win to keep the series alive.

With the teams saving their final pitchers for a third game, it was always going to be a case of who could last the longest.

Workers' Jordan Williams used his pitch count in four innings, setting up Redbirds for the win as Luke Davis went 8.2 innings.

Redbirds took a 4-1 lead early in the bottom of the second before Workers brought it back to 4-all.

It stayed close until Redbirds ran three across the plate in the bottom of the eighth and Workers needed five to win.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Redbirds looked set to take the win ... then the lights went out!

The drama on the field was brought to a halt as the ballpark plunged into darkness.

The blackout over many parts of Lismore meant the game was delayed by over half an hour, with the umpires suggesting it may have to be completed at another time.

But just as dramatically as the lights went off, they came back on, allowing the game to be completed.

Workers rallied hard with two outs to score two runs but it wasn't enough and Redbirds took the game 8-6.

First baseman Nathanial Steele secured the final out to give Redbirds one of the hardest-fought grand final victories in memory.

