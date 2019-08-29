Menu
Five men contacted police, alleging the former coach assaulted them when they were players.
Crime

Baseball coach charged over 23-year abuse of boys

29th Aug 2019 7:49 AM
A former baseball coach has been charged with assaulting young players between 1994 and 2017 on the northern beaches.

Five men told police they were physically abused as children by a man known to them at a Pittwater sports club.

The man was arrested at his home in Sanctuary Point.
Detectives arrested a 70-year-old man yesterday at a home in Sanctuary Point, in the state's south and charged him with 16 offences including assault and producing child pornography.

The boys were aged between nine and 20 at the time of the alleged assaults which occurred at sporting facilities and outside practice sessions.

Police will also allege that the man filmed the assaults during private lessons with the players.

He was refused bail to appear at Nowra Local Court today.

The man has been refused bail to appear in court today.
