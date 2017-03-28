Base hospital's emergency ward is 'basically in shutdown'

LISMORE Base Hospital is in the midst of a chronic shortage of beds which has clogged up the new emergency department and increased the risk to patients, according to a leading doctor.

As of yesterday fourteen patients needing admission to hospital wards were stuck in the ED, according to the chair of the hospital's medical staff council, Dr Chris Ingall.

Usually, patients should be transferred to a ward "within hours", but Dr Ingall said they were staying there for "days".

Dr Ingall said "bed block" had been ongoing for more than a week at the hospital.

"It's a higher risk situation overall than having patients where they should be.

"If you've got unstable heart disease and are waiting for a bed in that part of the hospital... the particular doctors and nurses in that (ward are providing) a lower risk environment because they can anticipate particular problems."

Dr Ingall said the week before last the emergency ward had nine mental health admissions who couldn't be transferred, because the mental health unit was full.

"Now it's medical, surgical, and mental health (patients)," Dr Ingall said.

He said the bed block meant the hospital's brand new ED was "basically in shutdown".

"We're still in a summer phase of weather, so we haven't even hit our winter problem when there's an increase in admissions," he said.

"It bodes very poorly for this winter that we are already in bed block so chronically in the autumn months."

Hospital administrators have been contacted for comment