Base Hospital parking consultation begins

The new parking restrictions around the Lismore Base Hospital have not been popular. Hunter Street.

Lismore City Council is asking residents, businesses, workers and visitors to the Lismore Base Hospital precinct to complete a parking survey.

The results will be presented to Council for consideration as part of a broad review of parking within the precinct to help determine future parking management.

In July last year, Lismore City Council implemented an on-street paid and time-limited parking scheme in the Lismore Base Hospital precinct.

The scheme was part of an overall parking strategy to support the off-street paid parking carpark constructed by NSW Health to address projected increased parking demands with the $280 million redevelopment of Lismore Base Hospital.

In accordance with NSW Government requirements for paid parking management, Council has now engaged an independent parking consultant to undertake an effectiveness audit of the parking scheme, post implementation.

"It is no secret that the parking arrangements have caused some controversy and in accordance with the original strategy adopted by Council, it's now time to review the arrangements.

Parking data collection is now being undertaken by the parking consultant for the audit,” Lismore City Council's Manager Development & Compliance Peter Jeuken said.

"We would also like to hear from residents, businesses, workers and visitors to the precinct via a short survey.

This survey data will help inform the audit, and assist Council to decide on future parking management in the precinct, and ensure we are not shifting a problem somewhere else and causing even greater impacts.”

Once the independent parking consultant has completed the consultation process, a report on the options for possible parking changes will be prepared for Council.

To participate in the online survey visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LFPT522

The survey is open until 4pm on Friday, 9 June.