22°
News

Base Hospital parking consultation begins

Marc Stapelberg
| 27th May 2017 5:30 AM
The new parking restrictions around the Lismore Base Hospital have not been popular. Hunter Street.
The new parking restrictions around the Lismore Base Hospital have not been popular. Hunter Street. Cathy Adams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Lismore City Council is asking residents, businesses, workers and visitors to the Lismore Base Hospital precinct to complete a parking survey.

The results will be presented to Council for consideration as part of a broad review of parking within the precinct to help determine future parking management.

In July last year, Lismore City Council implemented an on-street paid and time-limited parking scheme in the Lismore Base Hospital precinct.

The scheme was part of an overall parking strategy to support the off-street paid parking carpark constructed by NSW Health to address projected increased parking demands with the $280 million redevelopment of Lismore Base Hospital.

In accordance with NSW Government requirements for paid parking management, Council has now engaged an independent parking consultant to undertake an effectiveness audit of the parking scheme, post implementation.

"It is no secret that the parking arrangements have caused some controversy and in accordance with the original strategy adopted by Council, it's now time to review the arrangements.

Parking data collection is now being undertaken by the parking consultant for the audit,” Lismore City Council's Manager Development & Compliance Peter Jeuken said.

"We would also like to hear from residents, businesses, workers and visitors to the precinct via a short survey.

This survey data will help inform the audit, and assist Council to decide on future parking management in the precinct, and ensure we are not shifting a problem somewhere else and causing even greater impacts.”

Once the independent parking consultant has completed the consultation process, a report on the options for possible parking changes will be prepared for Council.

To participate in the online survey visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LFPT522

The survey is open until 4pm on Friday, 9 June.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  hospital northern rivers parking parking

Base Hospital parking consultation begins

Base Hospital parking consultation begins

THE effect of pad parking around the Lismore Base Hospital is being investigated.

Gollan Hotel opens again after flood

The Gollan Hotel one month after the flood in Lismore.

The flood couldn't stop the pub

'Out of control' teen drug dealer escapes long jail term

Flynn Tully Brown, 18, attends Lismore court charged with 13 counts of supply and possessing illicit drugs.

Will now have to wait another six weeks to hear his ultimate fate

PHOTOS: Beef Week's breakfast with the butchers gets cooking

Max,3, and Sophia,4, Gooding from Casino at Breakfast with the Butchers at Casino Beef Week.

This morning the BBQ's were running hot in the Casino CBD

Local Partners

Paralympian's inspiring Beef Week talk

RESILIENCE and determination were key topics of discussion over morning tea at the Casino Beef Week Ladies High Tea yesterday.

Bonalbo Preschool Turns 40

Early teacher Shirley Moss, Jumbunna Community Preschool director Karen McDermott and current teacher Annika Gray together for the celebrations in Bonalbo.

A huge community celebration for little local preschool

Mandy and Ellen will be just women like us in Nimbin

DUO: Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs bring their hit show Women Like Us to Nimbin.

Hit comedy show heading towards Nimbin

Chicago comes to Bangalow

CELL BLOCK TANGO: Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones in a scene from the 2002 film Chicago.

The next production by Bangalow Theatre Company

A ballet event of lovers and fairies in Byron Bay

ON STAGE: Byron Ballet's 10th anniversary production will be Shakespeare's A Midnight Summer's Dream.

Byron Ballet celebrates 10 years

Mandy and Ellen will be just women like us in Nimbin

HIT comedy show heading towards Nimbin.

Chicago comes to Bangalow

CELL BLOCK TANGO: Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones in a scene from the 2002 film Chicago.

The next production by Bangalow Theatre Company

Model Bella Hadid's see-through dress shocks in Cannes

US model Bella Hadid attends the Cinema Against AIDS amfAR gala 2017 held at the Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, 25 May 2017.

It’s like she’s become addicted to shock value.

No room for morbid fans

Chris Cornell.

Fans want to stay in the hotel room where Chris Cornell died

A ballet event of lovers and fairies in Byron Bay

ON STAGE: Byron Ballet's 10th anniversary production will be Shakespeare's A Midnight Summer's Dream.

Byron Ballet celebrates 10 years

Star Wars' 1977 Stormtrooper head banger confesses

A Stormtrooper is responsible for the biggest blunder in a Star Wars movie. Picture: Supplied

Man in most famous blooper in Star Wars history breaks silence

Wild and unknown from Sara Tindley

SONGS FROM THE HEART: Singer Songwriter Sara Tindley.

Local singer songwriter unveils new album

UNDER OFFER

26/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $820,000 ...

This architecturally designed Community Title family home is situated in the coveted 'Forest Glades' complex. The three level coastal home is surrounded by...

Live the Ubud Lifestyle in Bangalow!

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 UNDER CONTRACT!

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 13.8 acre (5.6 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township of...

ONLY 2 LEFT! Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 From $1,195,000

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

Prime Hinterland Acreage With Beautiful Queenslander

478 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 8 5 6 Contact Agent

Situated on 164 acres of rich volcanic soil in the Tuntable Creek Valley and boasts stunning creek frontage. Featuring a beautiful 100 year old Queenslander with...

Premium Lifestyle Property With Golf Course Views

11/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

This large double storey townhouse is in the Byron Links, one of the best resort style complexes in the area. Make the most of all the tranquil resort facilities...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Private Home Backing On To Reserve

30 Bottlebrush Crescent, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 1 $880,000 to...

This light and bright 3 bedroom freestanding home offers privacy and a tranquil outlook over the reserve. 10 minutes to the centre of Byron Bay and only 850 metres...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

Here's your chance to carp about feral pests

Carp might by great fun to catch but they're destroying Australia's watercourses.

Science in the Pub looks at carp and coral trees

SNEAK PEEK: What new shopping centre is going to look like

Artist impression of the proposed redevelopment of the cinema and shopping complex on Jonson St, Byron Bay.

Mercato billed as regional NSW's most sustainable shopping complex

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

Slaves in Byron: The dark side of housing crisis

Housing generic.

A darker side to Byron's economy

Bonville to become new housing hub

REZONING: Large areas of Bonville have been rezoned for residential

Land rezoning will turn farmland into housing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!