Police Rescue and SES crews are combing the area outside the Lismore Base Hospital for evidence following a fatal shooting on Friday night.
News

Inquest into inmate shot outside hospital starts today

Aisling Brennan
by
27th Oct 2020 9:01 AM
THE death of an inmate shot outside of Lismore Base Hospital in 2019 will be subject of a coronial inquest.

Numulgi man Dwayne Johnstone, 43, was under Corrective Services custody on March 15 last year when he was transported to Lismore Base Hospital for treatment.

It is alleged Mr Johnstone while at the hospital assaulted one of two officers and attempted to run away as he was being led from the hospital following treatment at about 7.30pm.

A warning shot was allegedly fired before one officer shot Mr Johnstone outside the hospital's emergency department.

Mr Johnstone received immediate treatment by paramedics and died about two hours later.

The inquest will begin today in Lismore Coroner's Court and is expected to last four days.

coronial inquest correctional services lismore base hospital

