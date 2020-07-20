Menu
Westpac Chopper
Rural

Baryulgil bull puts man in hospital

Adam Hourigan
20th Jul 2020 5:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital after being hit by a bull on a rural property.

Ambulance officers were called to the property at Baryulgil just after midday on reports of a 56-year-old male who was injured while working with cattle.

The man was suffering from a neck injury after a bull had made contact with him.

The Westpac Rescue Chopper was also called, and worked alongside the ambulance paramedics on scene to treat the man.

He was flown direct to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

>>> ANOTHER MISSION: Woman placed on life support near Iluka

It is the second mission for the day for the helicopter after ambulance officers were forced to use a boat to get to a woman on Esk Island this morning.

The woman was reported to be unconscious at 7am on Esk Island, near Iluka, and the chopper landed on an adjacent property.

She was put on life support before being flown to Gold Coast Hospital.

baryulgil bull lismore base hospital westpac rescue helicopter service
Grafton Daily Examiner

