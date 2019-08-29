Barty survives Open fright to advance

ASH Barty's hopes of reclaiming the world number one ranking were given a scare in the second round of the US Open, but the Aussie bounced back.

Barty was in control of the contest against unseeded American Lauren Davis in the opening set as she raced away to claim the 6-2 lead.

But it was in the second when the momentum shifted as Davis took control and grabbed a 5-3 lead looking to level things up and even had a set point.

Barty however wasn't going to give up that easily as she held serve and broke back immediately, she squandered three break points but managed to hold on and level the second set up at 5-5.

Barty then had the chance to close out the match with three match points, but Davis saved all three to force the second set into a tiebreak.

The Aussie found her momentum and didn't let the opportunity slip as she secured the tiebreak in comfortable fashion to record a 6-2 7-6 victory and advance into the third round.

Barty will take on the winner of Maria Sakkari and Shuai Peng who's match will continue tomorrow after being suspended by rain.

The Aussie holds a 3-1 record over Sakkari, winning both games the two have played in 2019 with her most recent victory coming at the Cincinnati Masters.

Her record against Peng sits at 1-1 with the last time the two played coming back in 2016 at the Nottingham tournament which Barty won in straight sets.

Rain ruined most of the day three action at the US Open as several games were suspended thanks to the falling showers.

