Ash Barty will have to go back to the drawing board after her Canadian Open defeat.
Barty shock as Aussie top seed falls at first hurdle

7th Aug 2019 7:26 AM
Ashleigh Barty has been knocked out of the Canadian Open's first round by home hope Sofia Kenin.

The Aussie world No.1 fell to the American 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-4 in Toronto.

Compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic also had to retire from the opening round while trailing Polish ace Iga Swiatek 4-1 in the first set of their match.

Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson have fallen at the first hurdle at the Canadian Open in Montreal to leave John Millman and Nick Kyrgios as the last Australian men in the tournament.

De Minaur couldn't get past Dan Evans, who beat the Australian No.1 6-4 7-6 (8-6).

Thompson was defeated by American John Isner 6-3 3-6 7-6 (8-6) in another tense match

