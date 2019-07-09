Barty party not quite over despite loss

ASH Barty may have been a shock loser at Wimbledon but the Aussie world No.1 said she'll still enjoy a few beers with her team, and also explained that Disney obsession.

Barty's Wimbledon dream ended at the hands of American Alison Riske in the fourth round of the tournament.

Barty, who hadn't lost a match since May after cruising through the French Open and winning at Birmingham in a lead-up tournament to Wimbledon, said she would move on quickly.

She was also asked about her tendency to quote Disney films at Wimbledon.

During the tournament, she referenced "Hakuna Matata" from The Lion King, "To infinity and beyond" from Toy Story and "I I think the seaweed is always greener in someone else's lake" from The Little Mermaid during responses to questions during press conferences at Wimbledon.

"Well it's caused a little bit of interest hasn't it? It was a way for us to enjoy it and try bring a little bit more energy to the press," she said.

"I love Disney I watch it all the time and it's just been a bit of fun for all of us and you guys caught on the third time around."

The Aussie told the world’s media that she’s always “loved” Disney but they finally “caught on”. Picture: Getty Images

Barty said it was "incredibly tough" to lose but "the sun is still going to come up tomorrow".

The 23-year-old said she would have a break after Wimbledon, and maybe a beer with her team.

"There might be a beer or two," she said, smiling.

Barty currently holds the world No.1 ranking after a stellar 2019.

She is the first Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong Cawley to be on top of the world, who earned the title in 1976.

Ash Barty said she was looking forward to a few beers with her team, which includes boyfriend Gary Kissick (far left) and coach Craig Tyzzer (second from right). Picture: Getty

Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley, who was watching Barty courtside, said the Queenslander had been a great ambassador for the game.

"Fantastic, not only just for women's tennis for tennis in general," he said.

"She encourages and motivates the young kids to get out there and have a hit, there's already been an uptick in participation and we expect that to continue."