Barty inspiring Australia’s male stars

ALEX de Minaur has brushed aside a battle with the dreaded osteitis pubis to be firing ahead of a Wimbledon push - and is taking inspiration from French Open champion Ash Barty.

Foiled by a Fever-Tree championship washout at Queen's Club, de Minaur revealed overtraining contributed to an enforced eight-week spell in April and May.

"The very important thing of training is recovery," he said.

"And sometimes it's not about how many hours you train, but how specific you are in training in the right areas.

"Short and sharp sometimes does more than long sessions.

"I could have done better because you don't pay too much attention to it and that was my fault.

"But with experiences, you learn these things. At least it's better now than in a couple of years when I'm in my prime."

The Sydneysider said he had learned from his mistakes, while paying tribute to co-Newcombe medallist Barty.

"I got unlucky with an injury that took me out for a fairly long time, almost eight weeks," he said.

Alex de Minaur plays a backhand during his French Open run. Picture: Getty

"I felt that happened when I was playing my best tennis but this is part of the sport.

"It's given me a real focus on what I need to do with my body and that it doesn't happen again.

"I definitely did not enjoy being stuck at home while everyone else was out there playing tournaments, doing what I love.

"So it's a real focus for doing everything I cannot to get injured again."

Like Barty, Wimbledon junior champion in 2011, de Minaur also excelled as a junior at the All-England Club, reaching the boy's final.

But he is in awe of Barty's French Open victory.

"It was amazing," he said.

"Ash and her team have always been great to me, always been super nice.

Ashleigh Barty stunned the world to win the French Open. Picture; AFP

"We are (2018) joint Newcombe Medal winners and to see what she has done is pretty special.

"From going from her least favourite surface where she had won one or two matches to winning the whole thing is pretty crazy.

"The sky is the limit for her."

De Minaur said he has "to take care of my chances and my opportunities because it's not easy."

"Every tournament you go out there with the intention to get higher," he said.

"The higher you get in the rankings, the better seedings you get.

"So instead of playing Rafa (Nadal) in the third round you may play someone between 16 and 32 which makes a fairly big difference.

"It's a work in progress but I have to get as many points as I can so I can get draws that go my way."