Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ash Barty has been world No.1 for a total of 28 weeks.
Ash Barty has been world No.1 for a total of 28 weeks.
Tennis

Barty extends No.1 run to dizzying heights

by Leo Schlink
1st Feb 2020 2:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ASHLEIGH Barty's Australian Open loss has come with a silver rankings lining.

The Queenslander has extended her lead as world No.1 to 2266 points over Simona Halep in the provisional standings.

Barty's buffer is the equivalent of a grand slam title victory.

The French Open champion has spent 28 weeks in total at No.1 - a record by an Australian woman.

Barty's Melbourne Park conqueror, Sofia Kenin, will move into the top 10 next week and could reach as high as No.7 if she beats Garbine Muguruza.

Muguruza has climbed from No.30 to No.16 and could move to No.11 if successful in the final.

Novak Djokovic will return to No.1 if he lands a record eighth Open title.

Nick Kyrgios has returned to the top 20, rising six places after reaching the fourth round.

Alex de Minaur has slipped two places to No.23 after missing the Open because of groin soreness.

More Stories

Show More
alex de minaur ashleigh barty australian open garbine muguruza kick kyrgios novak djokovic simona halep sofia kenin tennis ranking

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 great events happening in our library this month

        premium_icon 5 great events happening in our library this month

        News From tea parties to masterclasses, these are five not-to-be-missed events happening in our local library.

        When you want to go camping, but you want luxury

        premium_icon When you want to go camping, but you want luxury

        News KEEN to try glamping and see why it’s becoming a popular getaway option? You won’t...

        Church tries to stop priest suing over child sexual abuse

        premium_icon Church tries to stop priest suing over child sexual abuse

        News Priest alleges he was sexually abused in Lismore Diocese.

        Where to go for an online chat to cope with bushfire trauma

        premium_icon Where to go for an online chat to cope with bushfire trauma

        News Headspace will host an online group discussion