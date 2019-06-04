Menu
The 18-year-old man pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to entering a dwelling with intent. Photo: Nick Clayton.
Crime

Semi-naked intruder’s bizarre request

by ANNIE PERETS
4th Jun 2019 7:22 AM
A MAN wearing nothing but underwear jumped the fence of a Palm Beach home, walked inside and asked a resident for a towel.

Antonio Fisher told the Southport Magistrates Court he had gone for a swim in the ocean in the dark on March 4 and needed a towel.

The 18-year-old man pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling with intent.

Police prosecutor Donn Reid said the house's resident asked Fisher to leave and a "scuffle" ensued between the pair about 8pm.

"(Fisher) told police he went for a swim and it was cold and he saw a light on in the victim's house," Mr Reid said.

"He did not know the victim."

Representing himself in court, Fisher said he was homeless in March.

"I was in my underwear," Fisher said.

"I was heavily intoxicated at the time and I was also not on my medication."

Fisher said he has since gained employment as a bartender.

He was fined $750 and no conviction was recorded.

