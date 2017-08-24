25°
Barrister's bloody beautiful birthday

Alison Paterson
| 24th Aug 2017 5:30 AM
BIRTHDAY BLOOD: Lismore donor Nick Harrington celebrated his 70th birthday and 307th donation of A- with a delicious cake organised by staff at the Lismore blood Bank. L-R Donation Centre Manager Scott Morrison, Nick Harrison and Ashleigh Davis.
BIRTHDAY BLOOD: Lismore donor Nick Harrington celebrated his 70th birthday and 307th donation of A- with a delicious cake organised by staff at the Lismore blood Bank. L-R Donation Centre Manager Scott Morrison, Nick Harrison and Ashleigh Davis.

LISMORE barrister Nick Harrison celebrated his 70th birthday by making his 307th donation of A- blood on Wednesday.

Oh and cake, there was a mighty big cake too.

As Mr Harrison entered the Lismore Blood Bank reception area, staff wished him a happy birthday and Scott Morrison was on hand to present the delicious and well-deserved treat.

Since 1978, Mr Harrison has been a regular donor of his A- blood.

He said one of the reason he kept on making the effort was his son's life was saved by transfusions.

"In 1989, a year after we moved to Lismore my son had to have a bone marrow transplant," he said.

"All that kept him alive were the blood transfusions."

Now he said his donations are a regular part of his routine.

"It's a really good thing to do," he said.

Call 13 14 95 or visit donateblood.com.au

Topics:  blood bank lismore blood bank northern rivers health

