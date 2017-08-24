Barrister's bloody beautiful birthday

LISMORE barrister Nick Harrison celebrated his 70th birthday by making his 307th donation of A- blood on Wednesday.
Oh and cake, there was a mighty big cake too.
As Mr Harrison entered the Lismore Blood Bank reception area, staff wished him a happy birthday and Scott Morrison was on hand to present the delicious and well-deserved treat.
Since 1978, Mr Harrison has been a regular donor of his A- blood.
He said one of the reason he kept on making the effort was his son's life was saved by transfusions.
"In 1989, a year after we moved to Lismore my son had to have a bone marrow transplant," he said.
"All that kept him alive were the blood transfusions."
Now he said his donations are a regular part of his routine.
"It's a really good thing to do," he said.
