Barrister for murder accused slams cops in court

THE barrister of a Gold Coast man charged with the murder of his wife lashed out at police, accusing them of briefing the media abundantly over the case, while letting his client 'languish' in jail.

Barrister Rod Clifford was representing murder accused Edward Kenneth Lord in the Lismore Local Court yesterday.

The 53-year-old is accused of murdering his wife Michele in October 2015, when the car he was driving plunged into the Tweed River on the Tweed Valley Way near Tumbulgum.

Lord pulled his wife from the sinking wreckage and performed CPR but she died in hospital two days later.

He was previously charged with negligent driving occasioning death, but the charge was upgraded to murder late last month after NSW detectives extradited him from his Bonogin home in the Gold Coast hinterland.

He remains in custody after being refused bail.

But Mr Clifford told the court there had been "nothing forthcoming" from the investigative police officers around the substance of their case against his client.

He told Magistrate David Heilpern his client planned to apply for bail but needed more information from police about the alleged facts.

"There doesn't seem to be a concern with Mr Lord's languishing in custody," he said, adding that the investigation had been "dormant" last year for months.

"I take it you've been served with a set of facts?" Magistrate Heilpern responded.

Mr Clifford replied: "There's something along those lines but I wouldn't classify them as 'facts'."

He said without it even a partial brief of evidence, the defence would be "standing here wasting the court's time".

Magistrate Heilpern was unmoved, saying the current timeline was sufficient with the brief of evidence due on April 13.

The matter will return to Lismore Local Court on April 18, where Lord is expected to apply for bail.