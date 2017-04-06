Barrels containing unknown chemicals discovered after floods

BARRELS containing an unknown chemical substance are being investigated after being discovered in North Lismore.

It is suspected the drums, one is reported to have leaked while the other three are said to be contained, were washed through waterways during last week's floods.

Fire and Rescue and a HAZMAT unit were called to Alexandra Parade, North Lismore about 2.30pm after a by-stander found four, 20 litre kegs that are reportedly labelled "Thiodam".

Authorities say the chemical may be one of several forms of pesticide, including endosulfan - which has been illegal in Australia since 2010.

The highly toxic insecticide is also banned in at least 60 countries.

Fire and Rescue are continuing their investigations into the contents of drums.

The area has been declared safe with the drums removed from the site and the chemical disposed of by HAZMAT.