Barnaby fails pub test: "They think he's a d**k"

INNER TURMOIL: Father of four (soon to be five) Barnaby Joyce must be going through hell, as is his family, says Thomas George.

UPDATE, 3.50pm: He may have the "rolled gold" backing of his party, but has Barnaby Joyce's behaviour failed the "pub test"?

That's what we aimed to find out when we rang a couple of pubs in Mr Joyce's electorate of New England.

According to one bartender at Tenterfield's Telegraph Hotel, local sentiment was split right down the middle.

Josh Telford said: "Half of them think he's a dick, and the other half think affairs happen all the time and he's just in the spotlight."

"It's very divided."

According to this non-scientific poll, Mr Joyce's approval ratings have taken a dive because before the crisis, "80% of people actually liked him".

"He has done a fair bit for this area".

But now those who have turned against the Deputy Prime Minister are "completely against him".

"They don't want anything to do with him."

"For me, I'm on the boundary," he said.

"I'd hate to be him to be honest."

On the charge of hypocrisy, Mr Telford agreed that Barnaby had "completely shot himself in the foot."

Meanwhile at Drake's Lunatic Hotel, just inside the electorate of New England, bartender James said Barnaby had definitely "f****d up".

However, he said locals there hadn't really bothered discussing the issue.

"He's come in here a couple of times, and I'd still vote for him," he said.

"His personal life is his personal life."

"I'm sure a lot of people have been in the same situation."

ORIGINAL, 12.30pm: LISMORE MP Thomas George says he is "very disappointed" about the Barnaby Joyce affair scandal.

Speaking frankly about the issue this morning from Sydney, he said Mr Joyce would need to make a decision about his future for not only his best interests but those of "the party and the government and the community".

The long serving state MP said above all he was most concerned about the emotional fallout on the Joyce family.

"On a personal level Deb and I have known him and Natalie for quite awhile... and both of them are devastated."

He said he particularly felt for Natalie Joyce and the former couple's four daughters.

"If I had a wish it would be that this would all come to some sort of a decision... to take the pressure away from the families involved in this, because I know they are hurting very much."

Asked whether he predicted it would end his leadership of the party, Mr George said Mr Joyce was "smart enough" and experienced enough to make the decision himself.

The view from New England

Tenterfield mayor and National Party member Peter Petty said he backed Mr Joyce in full.

"It's his personal life and it's just sad that's it out in public," he said.

"There is only three people that have to deal with this, himself, his wife Natalie, and the woman involved."

"I think he's been a damn good politician, and not only as the leader of the Nationals and Deputy PM but a good Federal Member for the seat of New England."

But he said "time will tell" whether he Barnaby's actions would 'pass the pub test' with local voters long-term.

As for his prediction? The matter would be "all blown over" in three months and Barnaby was "strong enough" to weather the storm.

"The politicians that are attacking him want to have a look in their own backyard," he said.

Branch perspective

In a similar vein, Nationals Tenterfield branch secretary Josh Moylan said Mr Joyce's relationship breakdown was a fact of life in Australian society.

The 25-year-old said Mr Joyce's ability to deliver outcomes for regional Australia and his "big ideas" outweighed the negatives of his personal issues.

"We need him in there to get things done for us, and I just see Barnaby as the only one who can really get anything for us out here," Mr Moylan said.

"I can see how people can say he stood for traditional values, so he is being a hypocrite, but in the same light I'd say we're all human and it does seem a large number of us go through this.

"Unless there is any evidence that there has been any wrongdoing in terms of his ministerial role, then I don't think his job should be interfered with as well."

Mr Moylan said Mr Joyce was popular because he was "straight to the point" and there was "no muckaround".

"Give him a couple of months... and everyone will move past it.

"He is so popular still."

"Because he is able to deliver... he will pull through this."