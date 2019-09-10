Menu
BUSHFIRES: tHE Member for New England, Barnaby Joyce, in Tenterfield on Saturday. Contributed
Politics

Barnaby Joyce: Tenterfield 'needs more water storage'

Javier Encalada
by
10th Sep 2019 3:30 PM
FEDERAL member for New England, Barnaby Joyce, said Tenterfield needs better access to water storage to face future bushfires.

Mr Joyce visited Tenterfield on Saturday, after the town was affected by severe bushfires, which have destroyed 3518ha since Friday.

"What I do think is that we need more water storage and we need greater access to water,” he said in a video posted on social media.

"We have been using town water to put out bushfires. You have to do that, but if we have more water storage it means it's not such a scarce resource.”

Mr Joyce said he brought the concern of the Federal Government to the area affected by the fires.

"I've been on the fire ground in Tenterfield where I listened to emergency services, evacuees, residents and Tenterfield mayor Peter Petty, and then conveyed their concerns to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Minister David Littleproud,” he said.

"I applaud their quick response to our request for assistance to the community affected by bush fires.”

"They want to hear back what (people) need here and I'll make sure that they get that report back,” he said.

"In the first instance it's just to say that our heart goes to those people in the four houses that were lost, and there is also people who have lost sheds.

"We are also thinking on the fire fighters in hospital.

"We need to make sure we do a review of this fire, so early in the season.”

Mr Joyce travelled back to Canberra for the parliamentary week.

Tenterfield is part of Mr Joyce's federal seat of New England, which also includes Tamworth, Moree, Narrabri, Glen Innes, Inverell and Drake, and it covers an area of 66,394sq km.

barnaby joyce bush fires bushfires2019 new england tenterfield
Lismore Northern Star

