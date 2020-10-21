Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Barilaro: ‘I worry about Gladys’s mental health’

by James O’Doherty
21st Oct 2020 7:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Deputy Premier John Barilaro considered quitting politics entirely after sparking a coalition civil war over protection laws designed to protect koala habitat, before taking four weeks mental health leave where at one point he "felt like I was never coming back" after hitting "rock bottom".

Mr Barilaro returned from leave on Wednesday after his doctors gave him the green light to go back to work.

"During that time, over the past four weeks I've learned a lot about myself, I've learned a lot about my past, I've learned a lot about my wiring and my DNA," he said.

John Barilaro said he is worried for Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s mental health. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Damian Shaw
John Barilaro said he is worried for Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s mental health. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Damian Shaw

"I remember being at home, struggling to get out of bed. I know I had a doctor's appointment on a particular day and it was a challenge, and you think you can't get out of it.

"I didn't think I was going to come back," he said.

Mr Barilaro said he considered quitting politics when he addressed the National Party faithful after his threats to blow up the Coalition over koala protection rules, but has put off a decision about his future until March next year.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian during question time at NSW Parliament House yesterday. Photo: Kate Geraghty
Premier Gladys Berejiklian during question time at NSW Parliament House yesterday. Photo: Kate Geraghty

After Premier Gladys Berejiklian was drawn into an ICAC investigation into Daryl Maguire, her Deputy declared he is worried about her mental health.

Mr Barilaro said it would have been "very hard" on Ms Berejiklian to have her relationship with Mr Maguire under scrutiny.

"I worry about her mental health, and her well being," he said.

Mr Barilaro said he supports the Premier "100 per cent".

"She's always been a person that's hardworking and a person of integrity," he said.

 

Daryl Maguire arrives at ICAC last week. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Daryl Maguire arrives at ICAC last week. Picture: Dylan Robinson

However in comments that could be perceived as veiled criticism of Ms Berejiklian, he said that it "should always raise alarm bells" in a politician if another MP raises concerns "about a particular project, or to try to fast track and take shortcuts on projects".

Mr Barilaro also said he will launch an investigation into how details of his driving offences were obtained by The Daily Telegraph.

"I'll talk to my office today but we've been preparing all the information and will seek the right and appropriate avenue for that investigation," he said.

Originally published as Barilaro: 'I worry about Gladys's mental health'

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Court hears of ‘horrible scene’ after dog was shot

        Premium Content Court hears of ‘horrible scene’ after dog was shot

        Crime A MAN charged over the incident, which resulted in the dog being euthanased, has given evidence in his hearing.

        Motorbike rider killed in horror crash near Kyogle

        Premium Content Motorbike rider killed in horror crash near Kyogle

        News Man in his 60s has died after a collision with a van

        What Simone's parents really think of $1M reward

        Premium Content What Simone's parents really think of $1M reward

        News The family of the murdered backpacker has suffered for 15 years

        5G debate: Science clashes with public concerns

        Premium Content 5G debate: Science clashes with public concerns

        Council News THE council will continue to ask for more information on monitoring and...