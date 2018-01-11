Menu
BARGAINS: Spell and the Gypsy sale on now

Spell & the Gypsy Collective warehouse and online sale starts now.
Samantha Poate
FOR the first time ever Spell & the Gypsy Collective is having an online warehouse sale.

From today all your favourite patterned goddess dresses and other clothing apparel are discounted and available at the touch of a button.

Spell & the Gypsy Collective is as popular overseas as they are in Australia with celebrities from all over the globe spotted sporting some of Spell's favourites. 

Just to name a few; Miley Cyrus, Elsa Pataky, Megan Fox, Isabel Lucas, Nicole Trunfio and Vanessa Hudgens have all expressed their love for the brand that originated here in Byron Bay.

During the sale, prices start at $14 for bralettes and intimates, and into the hundreds for some of your favourite staple items, with marks downs of more than 50 per cent off.

The most expensive items are the wedding dresses - the most expensive is marked at $715, which is just under 50 per cent off its original price.

Spell will also open a warehouse sale shop front in Bangalow next month, which will also include samples and seconds.

The warehouse will be open from Thursday February 15 to Saturday February 17, from 10am-4pm daily.

Prices and items you surely won't want to miss at Bangalow's A&I Hall, 3 Station Street, Bangalow.

Visit https://shop.spelldesigns.com.au/collections/sale-all

Topics:  bangalow byron bay clothing sale online shopping spell & the gypsy collective

Lismore Northern Star
