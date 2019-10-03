Casino home one of most expensive properties sold last week

DALWOOD: Set on a sprawling 60 acres, this Dalwood property features its own custard apple farm and two houses.

IT WOULD have been another fairly subdued week for property sales on the Northern Rivers, if not for two properties that sold for more than $1million.

Taking top sold spot last week was 145 Victoria Park Road in Dalwood, which sold for $3.2million.

At this address is two houses, comprising of four bedrooms each, sold by LJ Hooker in Alstonville.

You'll find ornate ceilings, an in-ground swimming pool and more, while the second house features "breathtaking views from the country, all the way to the coast", along with its own separate driveway.

There's a lot to like about this 60-acre property and it is home to the state's largest 'KJ Pink' custard apple farm, with 1800 custard apple trees, producing upwards of 10,000 trays of fruit per annum.

Overall, it was a mixed bag for sales this week, with the median home price at $487,500, which is down on previous weeks.

There were also some cheap properties sold for less than $200,000.

Other properties in the top ten were:

$1,200,000: 4 Survey Street, Lennox Head - Elders, Lennox Head

$935,000: 3 Rous Place, East Ballina - Professionals, Ballina & Lennox Head

$930,000: 7 Silver Gull Drive, East Ballina - McGrath, Ballina

$779,000: 45 New City Road, Mullumbimby - Professionals, Mullumbimby

$680,000: 10 Liffey Avenue, Cumbalum - McGrath, Ballina

$650,000: 52 Ironbark Road, Ballina - LJ Hooker, Ballina

$625,000: 4 Sparkes Place, North Casino - George & Fuhrmann, Casino

$618,000: 20 Astron Road, Zara - Ray White Rural, Murwillumbah

$568,000: 2/19 Hamilton Lane, Ballina - LJ Hooker, Ballina

Data is supplied by RP Data for The Northern Star.