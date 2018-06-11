BRUNSWICK Heads became the trash and treasure epicentre of the Northern Rivers when the 2018 Old & Gold Festival took over the seaside town on Saturday.

Thousands took advantage of the sun coming out and picked through bric-a-brac at more than one hundred garage sales, community hall stalls and pop-up second hand goods stores spread throughout the picturesque village.

"It's been a crowded, very beautiful, sunny day with lots of people out and about looking for bargains,'' co-ordinator Cherie Heale said.

"I like to think that people can come and find a bargain in one of our garage sales or in the halls but I like to think there's a lot of treasures around as well, you just might find that something special."

In it's 17th year, Old & Gold originally started as a winter stimulus package when the town was a lot quieter in winter, Ms Heale says. Now, the event goes from strength-to-strength, injecting $1000's of dollars into the local economy on Saturday.