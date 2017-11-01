Bargain hunters: How many cheap flights have we snapped up?

CHOCKS AWAY: RAMP supervisor Neil MacLeod after a plane lands at Ballina Airport.

CHOCKS AWAY: RAMP supervisor Neil MacLeod after a plane lands at Ballina Airport. Marc Stapelberg

NORTHERN RIVERS residents love a good flight deal with those living inland buying more fares than coastal dwellers.

Low-cost airline Jetstar analysed data over the past year and ranked the top postcodes from across the country based on the number of fares purchased for under $100.

In the top 20 low-fares postcodes, Ballina came in at number nine, Lismore at number 11 and Byron Bay at number 19.

The airline revealed 25,500 $100 bargain fares were purchased from people in Ballina, 23,000 from those in Lismore and 17,500 from Byron.

All three postcodes showed Sydney as the most popular travel destination.

Jetstar Australia chief executive Dean Salter said last year set the record for low fares sold with two thirds of all Jetstar fares selling for under $100.

Mr Salter said travellers were becoming more savvy in securing the best price.

Jetstar has recently reached the milestone of 100,000 Club Jetstar members and is celebrating by putting 100,000 seats on sale - exclusively for members of Club Jetstar- from 12pm-11.59pm AEDT Wednesday November 8, 2017, unless sold out prior.