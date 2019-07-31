BARGAIN BUY: You'll kick yourself if you miss this deal

WE all have stories to tell about bargain buys we have kicked ourselves for missing out on after the event.

Mine was staying up all night on a dodgy dial-up internet connection trying to book five airfares during one of Jetstar's early sales, only to have my computer freeze as I clicked the credit card payment button and the deal to lapse before it was processed.

And that's what is about to happen as The Northern Star's $1 a week for the first 12 weeks deal draws to its inevitable conclusion.

The minimum amount you will pay is $4 and I can suggest at least five good reasons for you to sign up to the deal before it's too late:

1. Like no other media organisation on the Northern Rivers we champion local musicians who are making a name for themselves both here and overseas. Our tattooed, heavy-metal loving photographer, Marc Stapelberg, has been in more mosh pits than he can poke a stick at and has compiled a great story about some of the bands to be on the look-out for.

Byron Bay band, Tora.

2. Court and crime reporter Aisling Brennan reports that the nephew of a local magistrate, who has been critical of the tough new NSW drug-driving laws, has been arrested for drug possession after a car crash. Alexander Heilpern, 33, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Sunday after police arrested him in Nimbin on Saturday about 11am. His uncle is respected magistrate David Heilpern, who has been highly critical of the state's new drug driving regime.

Alexander Heilpern, 33, is facing drugs charges.

3. One local high school has pulled off a major coup by wooing none other than maths superstar teacher Eddie Woo to share his thoughts on digits and decimal points. Woo has over 650,000 subscribers on YouTube and has almost single-handedly made mathematics fun again.

EDUCATORS: Teaching superstar Eddie Woo and Mullumbimby High School principal Greg Armstrong. Greg Armstrong

4. He's been described as the best cricketer never to have pulled on the baggy green before. He also has an oval named after him at Bexhill. Sam Trimble's passing has prompted many tributes to flow.

Cricketer Sam Trimble in action in the nets, 1964.

5. Earlier this year we collated a major body of work on the future of the Northern Rivers. We had Australia's leading demographer Bernard Salt crunch the numbers for us and paint a vision of what this region will look like in 20 to 50 years' time. All these stories are available online using the futurenorthernrivers tagline.

So what are you waiting for?

Sign up for our $1 deal right here.

Thanks,

David Kirkpatrick,

Editor.