Bargain buy comes good

BALLINA trainer Ethan Ensby is riding a winning wave with his small team after Latino Lover, a four-year-old gelding, broke through for his maiden win in the first race at the Gold Coast.

The son of Street Cry beat Sir Rotheway by a half length in the $15,000 Moco Meats Maiden Plate (2200m) on a Heavy 10 surface where they ran the last 600m in 37.58secs on Saturday.

It was Latino Lover's first win in 13 starts

It's been a good month for the 22-year-old Ensby, who moved to Ballina from Casino last year.

He's registered wins at the past three weekends, starting with Lansdowne Lass' win at Lismore on March 17, followed by Wraith Of Odin's success at Casino on March 24.

Latino Lover's breakthrough win at the Gold Coast on Saturday made it a treble of successive Saturday wins.

"Three winners on three Saturday's in a row,” Ensby said.

"About time we started to get a few winners.”

Ensby also owns Latino Lover, having bought him for just $4000 at last June's Magic Millions Sale.

"He had a heap of issues,” he said in explanation of the cheap cost.

"That's why he's taken a while to break his maiden. It has taken a while but we have got there. Hopefully he might win a couple more too.”

That could as early as next Tuesday on his home track.

"He'll race at Ballina next week,” Ensby confirmed.

"Unfortunately he'll be up against Wraith Of Odin.”

He is hoping for a similar surface to the one the Gold Coast served up on Saturday for his pair.

"It's looking like we might get a wet track for that,” he said.

He'll also have a few other runners on his new home track as well after running at Grafton with a couple of debutants.

"They both trialled well,” he said of Golden Valley and Tezza as he also looks ahead to Ballina where the club has a seven-race TAB meeting programmed.

Nominations for that meeting close 11am today.