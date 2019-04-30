Barefoot bowls championships are coming

EIGHT of bowls' most important competitions are to be amalgamated by Bowls Australia and a new national barefoot championship could be introduced.

The events will be staged consecutively and in some cases simultaneously from October 3-16 next year.

The Australian sides championship, senior sides championship, U18 championships, other Australian championships, the Australian indoors, champion of champions, the awards night and Hall of Fame inductions will be staged during a 14-day festival in a region still to be determined.

An inaugural Australia Barefoot Bowls championship and the Australian Multi-disability Championship current run by Disability Sport Australia are in the planning.

The amalgamation move is aimed at reducing travel costs and improving media appeal.

The sport's flagship event, the $250,000 Australian Open, and the televised Bowls Premier League will remain separate from the nationals.

MY VIEW: ON A

BAREFOOT CHAMPIONSHIP

FINANCIALLY-strapped clubs will applaud Bowls Australia's move to consolidate most of its championships into the one festival.

It's a smart move by the national body to ease the drain on club resources, having their members travel to distant destinations around the nation at different times.

Not so smart is the move to create a national barefoot championship. This endorsement of the shoeless farce by the people given the responsibility of developing our sport is a step backwards.

Going on to a bowling green barefooted is a risk. If any of the poisonous substances used to promote and control the growth of tiftdwarf enter a cut under the bare foot, the result could be disastrous. Club insurance would not cover the injury - as with workers' compensation, it would be argued that proper foot-covering was not being worn.

Letting people play bowls without shoes might be a move to build playing numbers but surely an insistence on thongs, or even socks, would be far more preferable than risking a serious injury.

Ballina dominates

BALLINA made an emphatic return to the lead in No 1 pennants with a 10-0 win over previous leader Casino RSM.

In the match between Tweed-Byron pair, Ocean Shores downed powerhouse Kingscliff 9-1.

The points table with three rounds to go: Ballina 47, Casino RSM 39.5, Ocean Shores 21.5, Kingscliff 16, Pottsville 16.

The play-off in No 2s between the A and B winners resulted in a win for South Lismore over Lennox Head.

Going into the three lower grades' last round, Ballina has an 8.5 points lead over Casino RSM in No 5s, in No 6, Kyogle is an unbeatable 23 points ahead of Lismore Heights, and in No 7s Ballina is in front of Ballina RSL by six.

Pennant play-offs

SUBJECT to confirmation of the CRDBA grade winners, the Zone One pennant play-off venues on the weekend of May 25-26 are: No 3 and No 5, Iluka; No 4 and No 6, Yamba; No 7, South Grafton Ex-Services.

The draw is: May 25, 12.45pm - CRDBA versus NRDBA; May 26, 8.45am - Saturday loser v TBDBA; 12.45pm - Saturday winner v TBDBA.

Forward thinking

BOWLS Australia has lauded Ballina Cherry Street for its recent come-and-try day for vision-impaired people.

The day was the result of a suggestion by Diana Grobler, of Guide Dogs NSW/ACT. The bowls club was contacted and it was more than willing to be the host venue.

"It was fantastic to see so many vision-impaired people attend the day,” bowls co-ordinator Kris Lehfeldt told the national body. "The most exciting aspect was that half of them had never played bowls before.”

Lehfeldt said he had personally benefited by learning the technique of directing blind bowlers.

Another come-and-try day for the vision impaired will be held at the Ballina club on May 30. Those interested in attending should contact Guide Dogs NSW/ACT on 66918500.

Memorial day

A MINUTE'S silence will be held before play starts in the Billy McMahon Memorial Shield at Lismore Heights on May 25.

The day remembers a club stalwart and his contribution to Lismore Heights. The shield will be presented to the winner by Jeff McMahon.

The format for the day is three-bowl mixed triples, single entry, starting at 1pm with the bell at 4pm, followed by afternoon tea and the presentation.

Fee increase

CLUBS have been advised by a Bowls NSW circular that the annual membership fee will increase by 1.8 per cent over the fixed fee paid in 2018-19.

The state body says this increase is in line with the CPI increase for the period. It will take effect from May 31. A club may apply in writing if experiencing financial hardship.

Among Bowls NSW's aims for this year are expanded competition opportunities for over-60s and State President Reserve bowlers by introducing triples and fours state finals for all 16 zone winners. This, it says, will provide another 112 bowlers with the chance annually of competing in state finals.

It also will explore the feasibility of introducing a state conference in late 2019 to enable the sharing of ideas to improve the sport at all levels.

Fond farewell

TWO disabled bowlers who won the hearts of the Australian public with their para-triples gold medal at last year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast have retired from representing Australia.

Joshua Thornton cited work and family commitments as his reason; Ken Hanson said he was unable to commit to the strenuous calendar of international bowls.

Helping hand

A RECENT appeal for sets of bowls for workers in the drought-affected area of Lake Cargelligo, population 1479, near Parkes in central-western NSW, has been an outstanding success.

Second-hand sets have been donated by clubs and bowlers,while insurance company BCIB has provided four new sets.

Thanking donors, the club's Kerry Davis said the bowls would also be used by 15 juniors who will play at Lake Cargelligo next school term.

"Now if somebody could send some rain, that would be great,” Davis said.