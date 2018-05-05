Barefoot, bearded man refused bail over highway chase

AN UNLICENSED homeless man who allegedly led police on an 80km police chase along the Pacific Highway in a car with stolen number plates has been refused bail in Lismore Local Court.

After a night in custody, Callan Starkey appeared before the court barefoot on Friday, sporting a thick Ned Kelly style beard and styled mustache, khaki pants, and a black t-shirt featuring an eagle coat of arms. His arms and legs featured several tattoos.

The 27-year-old was arrested about just before 10am on Thursday after his Mitsubishi Magna came to finally rest in the middle of the Pacific Highway at Woodburn after a 40 minute police chase.

Police allege the Magna was seen driving erratically near Woombah around 9am and he failed to stop when they tried to pull him over.

They launched a pursuit after which the Magna allegedly reached speeds of up to 30km over the speed limit and overtook several vehicles on the inside lane.

When road spikes were deployed to stop the Magna at New Italy, he kept driving at speeds of 80-100kmh despite two tyres deflating.

Road spikes were used again at Woodburn, deflating the remaining tyres, but the Magna continued on all four rims and crossed to the wrong side of the road before finally coming to rest in the middle of the highway.

Mr Starkey is charged with failing to stop during a police pursuit, driving while disqualified, and driving under the influence, plus four charges relating to the use of an unregistered, uninsured car, using unauthorised number plates, and larceny.

The court heard today Mr Starkey was also on parole after being sentenced to 12 months in prison in February last year.

Mr Starkey's solicitor Kate Brady made an application for bail before Magistrate Jeff Linden, saying there was little evidence her client was driving erratically before police deployed road spikes, after which two of his tyres blew out.

Ms Brady also said there was also no hard evidence that her client was under the influence of ice at the time.

She proposed that Mr Starkey reside with his cousin in Sydney and report daily to Campbelltown Police Station while on bail.

But Magistrate Linden didn't even need to hear from the prosecution to refuse bail.

He said the pursuit was lengthy, and prior to it the unlicensed Starkey had apparently driven all the way from Canberra.

He noted that police were forced to use road spikes twice and still by the end of the pursuit a desperate Mr Starkey continued to drive on all four rims.

Magistrate Linden said there was "unacceptable risk" that Mr Starkey would endanger the community and bail was refused.

The matter was adjourned to return to Lismore Local Court on Monday, May 7.