Bare paddocks and low water supplies force cattle onto roads

WARNING: Earlier this week, Simone Barnes' posted a photo of cattle roaming the roads on Nimbin Hook Ups, with the caption: "Heading towards Lillian rock coming from Nimbin earlier in the week. They're moving fast. Be careful everyone.”

PRODUCERS are being urged to diligently monitor resources as bare paddocks and low water supplies force more cattle onto the region's roads.

North Coast Local Land Services District Vet Liz Bolin said scarcity in feed and water have forced some producers to obtain road-side grazing permits for their cattle, while some cattle have simply resorted to escaping.

"Hot and dry conditions have led to an increase in reports of cattle on or beside roads across the Northern Rivers - with some wandering legally and some illegally," Ms Bolin said.

"There are a few things that are potentially illegal about cattle on roads and of course it's a danger to people using the public roads as well.

"What we've been seeing is the cattle have been jumping fences, searching in desperation for feed and water.

"Generally if they are not on your property, it becomes a council issue and those cattle could be impounded ... it's against the Bio Security Act for those animals to be out and about and not on your property without any proper identifications."

Producers can obtain road-side grazing permits for their cattle through their local councils, but once they have permission, they must also seek permission from their Local Land services.

"Usually if a producer has a permit, they will have signs up and should be there monitoring the cattle as part of the requirement," Ms Bolin said.

"Cattle on the roads are becoming an issue in the region."

To help to ease the problem Ms Bolin urged producers to monitor what feed resources they have available and think about their water sources.

"They can monitor their levels, dam and creek levels," she said.

"Make sure their pumps are working and filling up those troughs because if the cattle are running out of water they can become dehydrated and stressed very quickly. They can utilise up to 70 litres of water a day in this hot water.

"We are really urging producers to really monitor their water sources and think about the water availability going forward for the next few weeks because we just haven't had the rain."

To report unidentified cattle on the road, please drive to conditions and contact the local council.