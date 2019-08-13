Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FRIENDLY MATCH: Boys from Brisbane's Barcelona and Lismore's Liverpool academies played against each other at the Southern Cross Football Centre on Sunday.
FRIENDLY MATCH: Boys from Brisbane's Barcelona and Lismore's Liverpool academies played against each other at the Southern Cross Football Centre on Sunday. Dogwhistle
Sport

Barcelona, Liverpool footballers clash at university

Mitchell Craig
by
13th Aug 2019 4:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOUTHERN Cross University hosted a clash between two of world sports' biggest names with junior players from the Liverpool FC International Academy in Lismore playing a series of friendly matches against Brisbane's Barcelona Academy Australia.

Hundreds of players and parents descended upon the university's Southern Cross Football Centre on Sunday, supporting 15 sides in five divisions from 8-9 years to 14 years.

Lismore academy general manager Scott Collis said it was a day where new friendships were made.

"It was fantastic to host such a professional club,” Collis said.

"Everyone from the 'Barca' academy - the players, coaches and parents - were wonderful ambassadors and we hope this first visit leads to greater friendship between our programs in the future.”

The work done in Lismore at Australia's only Liverpool FC academy is about much more than football with coaches and staff also focussing on life skills to help the region's best young players be successful wherever their path leads in the future.

"The Barcelona academy shares similar values so we hope this visit will lead to more interaction for our players and coaches sharing knowledge and experiences,” Collis said.

The Barcelona academy's local project director for Brisbane, Taher Mortezaie, was also very positive about the day.

"It was great to spend the whole day together with the Liverpool FC International Academy at Southern Cross University,” he said.

"In the end football is about having fun, developing and exchanging experiences - that is what I believe we all did on the day.”

Now in its third season competing in the Gold Coast Junior Premier League, the Lismore academy fields six sides in boys and girls and is making plans already for another big year in 2020.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Jail for Casino man who drunkenly crashed into cyclists

    premium_icon Jail for Casino man who drunkenly crashed into cyclists

    Crime THE 35-year-old has an extensive history of drink driving and alcohol abuse.

    Toxic Lismore tip fire could take days to fully extinguish

    Toxic Lismore tip fire could take days to fully extinguish

    News Residents urged to remain patient while council addresses issues

    Billionaire Gerry Harvey sells Byron property for $45m

    premium_icon Billionaire Gerry Harvey sells Byron property for $45m

    Property A Syrian billionaire has bought into Byron Bay

    MAFS star filmed in footy scuffle

    MAFS star filmed in footy scuffle

    TV MAFS‘ Susie Bradley removed from Todd Carney’s game after clash