Terror suspect’s phone ‘had Aussie plot pics’

ALLEGED Barbie doll bomber Amer Khayat had photographs of Australian terror plots and terrorists on his phone when he was arrested in Lebanon, a court in Beirut has heard.

Khayat, 40, is on trial in a military court accused of being part of a plot to plant two bombs on an Etihad flight from Sydney to Abu Dhabi on July 15 last year.

The court was last night shown nine photographs Lebanese security forces say they found on Khayat's phone when he was arrested in August 2017.

Khaled Khayat was arrested during terror raids across Sydney. Picture: Supplied.

The photographs included details of plots and terrorists in Australia including Sevdet Besim, the Melbourne man serving 10 years jail for plotting to run over and behead police officers at the Anzac Day parade in 2016.

Other photographs included one of Australian police officers and detailed Operation Fortaleza, an alleged terror attack in Melbourne in August 2016, and a plan by an 18-year-old Sydney man in May 2016 to shoot civilians.

This photograph included an image of several jihadis waving the black Islamic State flag.

Khayat denied the photographs were extremist material, and said they had been planted there by police who fabricated evidence against him and forced him to sign blank papers.

Two of Khayat's brothers, Khaled, 49, and Mahmoud, 32, have been charged in Australia over the alleged plot, pleading not guilty to two counts of plotting a terrorist act.

It is alleged that two bombs were planted in Amer Khayat's luggage, inside a Barbie doll and a meat mincer, and timed to detonate 20 minutes after take off as the flight passed near the Blue Mountains.

Surry Hills Terror raid property. Police officers still collecting evidence, taking in extra tarp to cover garage area of property. Picture's darren leigh roberts

It is alleged the bombs were built with explosive material posted to Australia by a fourth brother, the Islamic State commander Tarek Khayat, who was based in Syria.

Tarek has been arrested in Iraq, while Khaled and Mahmoud face trial

in Australia next year.

However, the alleged plot failed when a woman working at the Etihad check-in counter noticed the hand luggage was too heavy.

Also last night, Amer Khayat confirmed to the court he had considered one-way fares to Lebanon when he came to visit family on July 15 last year.

However, he said he had decided on a return flight because it was a better price.

As well, 180 WhatsApp voice and text messages exchanged between the brothers in Arabic were tabled in the court.

In one voice message, Mahmoud ask Amer "how many kilos are you allowed to have with you on Etihad airlines? If it's 40, take into consideration I will send with you luggage of 15 kilograms and you will take in your hand luggage seven kilos.''

A partial photograph of a note was also tabled in court, with the prosecutor saying it had been found on Amer Khayat's phone.

Police in Surry Hills where a property was raided. Picture: Damian Shaw

"Dear Mum,'' it read.

"Yes I agree I was mean to you and very wrong. I am very sorry but the fact I am poorley (sic) and wanted to rest has just flew (sic) out the window. I am sorry but the fact you said …''

Amer Khayat denied he had written the note, asking to write something in court to prove it was not his handwriting, and pointing out that his mother had been dead for several years.

There were two photographs of a suitcase and one of a piece of hand luggage allegedly found on the phone.

As well, there was a photograph of a toddler, and Amer Khayat posing with two girls he said were his daughters.

The case was adjourned until February 12 next year.