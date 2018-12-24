Barber retires after 53 years, but his business will live on

Barber Paul Corcoran cuts one of his client's hair one last time as he prepares to hand over the business to his son after 53 years of haircutting.

AFTER 53 years with his own business, Paul Corcoran is putting down the clippers.

Situated in The Starcourt Arcade, Lismore Mr Corcoran has seen hair trends come and go, and said "he could've written a book” after all the characters he's met along the way.

"People don't believe me but the only celebrity that's come in for a haircut was Carl Barron - and you know how much hair he's got, it was a number one all over.”

Already semi-retired he said he's feeling excited but nostalgic.

"I'm going to miss a lot of the blokes - people's who's hair I have been cutting for years.

"I've got guys in their 90's who's hair I've been doing since 1985.”

Mr X said it was an "end of an era” but is happy to be passing his business over to his son, Matt.

"I probably will miss it after a little while but then again I can always come back if my son wants a break.”

Spray painter by trade, Matt has had his eye on the clippers for a while and is excited to take over his dad's business.

"It's all fallen into place. He knows a bit of barbering but I'll be training him up.

"He will probably be here 5 days a week.

"It feels really good to pass it on to Matt as I thought I'd just be closing the doors and leaving my clients in the lurch.

"They were all wondering where they were going to go and now they don't have to go anywhere.”

It was a four-chair salon when he first started.

"The styles haven't changed that much - it's still short back and sides. The new barber's call them 'fades'.

"When decimal currency came in the cuts went to $1...in 53 years they haven't gone up a lot.”

He only chargers $15 for pensioners and $20 for others, which is part of the reason why clients like Walter keep coming back.

"It's so hard to find a gents barber and especially one that's affordable,” he said.

Mr Corcoran will be spending his time with family and grandchildren.