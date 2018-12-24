Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Barber Paul Corcoran cuts one of his client's hair one last time as he prepares to hand over the business to his son after 53 years of haircutting.
Barber Paul Corcoran cuts one of his client's hair one last time as he prepares to hand over the business to his son after 53 years of haircutting. Marc Stapelberg
Business

Barber retires after 53 years, but his business will live on

JASMINE BURKE
by
23rd Dec 2018 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER 53 years with his own business, Paul Corcoran is putting down the clippers.

Situated in The Starcourt Arcade, Lismore Mr Corcoran has seen hair trends come and go, and said "he could've written a book” after all the characters he's met along the way.

"People don't believe me but the only celebrity that's come in for a haircut was Carl Barron - and you know how much hair he's got, it was a number one all over.”

Already semi-retired he said he's feeling excited but nostalgic.

"I'm going to miss a lot of the blokes - people's who's hair I have been cutting for years.

"I've got guys in their 90's who's hair I've been doing since 1985.”

Mr X said it was an "end of an era” but is happy to be passing his business over to his son, Matt.

"I probably will miss it after a little while but then again I can always come back if my son wants a break.”

Spray painter by trade, Matt has had his eye on the clippers for a while and is excited to take over his dad's business.

"It's all fallen into place. He knows a bit of barbering but I'll be training him up.

"He will probably be here 5 days a week.

"It feels really good to pass it on to Matt as I thought I'd just be closing the doors and leaving my clients in the lurch.

"They were all wondering where they were going to go and now they don't have to go anywhere.”

It was a four-chair salon when he first started.

"The styles haven't changed that much - it's still short back and sides. The new barber's call them 'fades'.

"When decimal currency came in the cuts went to $1...in 53 years they haven't gone up a lot.”

He only chargers $15 for pensioners and $20 for others, which is part of the reason why clients like Walter keep coming back.

"It's so hard to find a gents barber and especially one that's affordable,” he said.

Mr Corcoran will be spending his time with family and grandchildren.

hairdressing lismore business northern rivers business
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Santa's Wonderland brings cheer to CBD

    Santa's Wonderland brings cheer to CBD

    News THIS town's special Christmas display proves to be a magical success.

    • 24th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    What you need to know if you're selling your home

    premium_icon What you need to know if you're selling your home

    Property Valuable tips to consider before marketing your home

    • 24th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    Fashion designer opens new shop at Goonellabah

    premium_icon Fashion designer opens new shop at Goonellabah

    News Annie Zorzo's label is turning heads

    • 24th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    Man kicked in head after $1100 worth of ciggies stolen

    premium_icon Man kicked in head after $1100 worth of ciggies stolen

    Crime A man ran off after the incident in a Goonellabah carpark

    Local Partners